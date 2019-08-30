Penobscot Investment Management Company Raised Pfizer Com (PFE) Position By $709,380; GALAPAGOS NV ORDINARY SHARES (GLPGF) Shorts Raised By 0.85%

GALAPAGOS NV ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:GLPGF) had an increase of 0.85% in short interest. GLPGF’s SI was 1.12 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.85% from 1.11 million shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 11191 days are for GALAPAGOS NV ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:GLPGF)’s short sellers to cover GLPGF’s short positions. It closed at $169.17 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc increased Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) stake by 17.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc acquired 16,890 shares as Pfizer Inc Com (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc holds 115,397 shares with $4.90M value, up from 98,507 last quarter. Pfizer Inc Com now has $196.46 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $35.52. About 857,553 shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 01/05/2018 – Pfizer: Several Potential Near-Term Opportunities in Core Therapeutic Areas; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer: Pipeline As Deep, Focused As It Has Ever Been; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER: POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 ATTR-ACT STUDY OF; 16/05/2018 – GENENTECH – IN PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY, SURVIVAL ADVANTAGE FOR TECENTRIQ-AVASTIN COMBO REGIMEN WAS SEEN IN ALL EXPLORATORY PATIENT SUBGROUPS ANALYZED; 26/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – PRELIMINARY RESULTS FROM ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS INDICATE THAT CO’S 12 DIRECTOR NOMINEES WERE RE-ELECTED TO ONE-YEAR TERMS; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER – STUDIES EVALUATING INLYTA IN COMBINATION WITH IMMUNE CHECKPOINT INHIBITORS FOR VARIETY OF ADVANCED STAGE CANCERS, INCLUDING RCC, TO CONTINUE; 04/04/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Accepts NDA, Grants Priority Review for Dacomitinib; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Essential Health Rev $5.08B; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – IN TRIAL, NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS WERE OBSERVED, AND SAFETY PROFILE WAS CONSISTENT WITH KNOWN PROFILE OF INLYTA IN ADVANCED RCC; 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pfizer latest to test gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kcm Inv Advsrs Ltd holds 153,867 shares. Telemus Cap Limited Liability accumulated 67,791 shares. Wallace Mngmt reported 8,245 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Armstrong Henry H Inc reported 11,031 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 1.03% or 595,690 shares. Cincinnati Insur holds 3.85% or 3.24 million shares in its portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust owns 20,000 shares. 4,238 are held by Paragon Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Greatmark Investment Partners Incorporated has 0.09% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Fifth Third National Bank accumulated 2.82M shares. Illinois-based Koshinski Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moon Mgmt stated it has 0% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Asset Mngmt Group Inc holds 44,653 shares. Jensen Management accumulated 5.15M shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth owns 34,091 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity. 3,000 shares were bought by Gottlieb Scott, worth $104,160.

Among 2 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Pfizer has $48 highest and $3600 lowest target. $40.67’s average target is 14.50% above currents $35.52 stock price. Pfizer had 10 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, August 27 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 28 by DZ Bank. Bank of America maintained the shares of PFE in report on Monday, April 1 with “Buy” rating.

Another recent and important Galapagos NV (OTCMKTS:GLPGF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Norsk Hydro: Digesting A Weak First Quarter – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The company has market cap of $9.29 billion. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis patients in Phase Ib trial. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106.