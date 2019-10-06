Penobscot Investment Management Company Position in Walt Disney Company (DIS) Has Raised by $352,365; Costco Whsl New (COST) Market Valuation Rose While Michael & Susan Dell Foundation Has Cut Its Holding by $3.14 Million

Michael & Susan Dell Foundation decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation sold 11,891 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 11,891 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.14M, down from 23,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $291.67. About 4.54 million shares traded or 114.88% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Sales $12.92 Billion, Up 10.9%; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. TOTAL COMP SALES UP. 10.5%, EST. UP 8%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS SALES BENEFIT FROM SAM’S CLUB CLOSURES IS `SMALL’; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- APPROVED A QUARTERLY INCREASE FROM 50 TO 57 CENTS PER SHARE, OR $2.28 ON AN ANNUALIZED BASIS PAYABLE MAY 25, 2018; 06/03/2018 Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.46 a share – summary; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%; 29/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.69 a share – Earnings Preview; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 10/05/2018 – Costco: Growing Online While Stores Keep Performing — Barrons.com

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 5.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc bought 2,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 50,609 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.07M, up from 48,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 6.80 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/04/2018 – Carl Muhlstein: Rumors Swell as $DIS Prepares for $FOXA Deal. Silverstein to Buy @ABC’s #UpperWestSide #NYC Campus for $1B; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – FROM SEPT. 12-25, 2017, 21CF CFO, DISNEY SENIOR EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT ENGAGED IN PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS REGARDING POTENTIAL STRATEGIC DEAL; 02/05/2018 – Disney is chomping into the food industry with a digital channel called ‘Disney Eats.’; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to ‘Roar For Change’; 29/05/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 29/05/2018 – Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 18/05/2018 – Mashable: The 15 best and most bizarre Disney Channel Original Movies; 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC; 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECTS TO BE IN THE POSITION TO REQUEST SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL FOR DISNEY TRANSACTION AND CREATION OF NEW FOX THIS SUMMER-LACHLAN MURDOCH; 23/05/2018 – Disney: Recently, Chewbacca landed at Star Tours – The Adventures Continue at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in search of a SOL

