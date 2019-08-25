Penobscot Investment Management Company Position in United Technologies (UTX) Trimmed by $721,280 as Stock Declined; Myriad Asset Management LTD Holding In Nike (NKE) Was Boosted

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc sold 5,635 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 43,182 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57 million, down from 48,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.55% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $123.42. About 3.33 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – United Tech’s sales rise 10.3 percent; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO: $50M ONE-TIME PRATT COSTS IN 1Q RELATED TO SEAL ISSUE; 03/05/2018 – Otis Finalizes Contract for Major Willis Tower Modernization Project; 04/05/2018 – European Commission Approves UTC Takeover of Rockwell With Conditions; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S LEDUC: PRATT FIXING KNIFE-EDGE SEAL ISSUE IN GTF ENGINE; 20/03/2018 – P&W to deliver spare A320neo engines soon to India’s lndiGo; 18/05/2018 – UTC Climate, Controls & Security Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Taylor Co; 26/03/2018 – Daniel Loeb’s Third Point eyeing stake in United Technologies; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – CO, INVESCO REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO OWN COLLECTION AT UTC IN LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own Collection at UTC in La Jolla, Calif

Myriad Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 56.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd bought 60,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 168,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.15M, up from 107,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $80.44. About 7.87 million shares traded or 23.70% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – Nike Conducting Review of HR Practices — Memo; 08/05/2018 – Another Long-Time Nike Executive Departs Amid Workplace Upheaval; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 13/03/2018 – NIKE INC NKE.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $78 TARGET PRICE; 21/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS IT `ACTED SWIFTLY’ AFTER IT HEARD OF BEHAVOR ISSUES; 30/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Amy Montagne as New VP, GM of Global Categories; 15/03/2018 – Nike executive resigns amid complaints about workplace conduct; 16/03/2018 – NIKE CLASS B SHARES REVERSE COURSE AFTER WSJ REPORTS, CITING SOURCES, VP JAYME MARTIN EXITS CO; 15/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS PARKER WILL BE CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT, CEO BEYOND 2020; 04/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: A Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Low Could Drop This Year

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 15.35 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc, which manages about $361.63M and $472.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,060 shares to 111,857 shares, valued at $13.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 16,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,397 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dfb Healthcare Acquistion Co by 100,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amci Acquisition Corp by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Gores Holdings Iii Inc.