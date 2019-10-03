Penobscot Investment Management Company Position in General Mills (GIS) Boosted by $380,800; Icon Advisers Boosted Position in Mohawk Inds (MHK) by $661,500 as Share Value Declined

Icon Advisers Inc increased its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (MHK) by 173.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc bought 4,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% . The institutional investor held 7,100 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.05M, up from 2,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Mohawk Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $119.78. About 408,760 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc increased its stake in General Mills (GIS) by 79.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc bought 9,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 21,461 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $861,000, up from 11,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in General Mills for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $53.16. About 518,631 shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 08/03/2018 – Cascadian Farm invests in soil health research across organic oat supply chain with Grain Millers; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s: Proceeds From General Mills Offering Will Be Used to Fund Part of Pending Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 24/04/2018 – General Mills Completes Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Resigns From General Mills Board; 23/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barrons.com; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS SAYS EQUITY OFFERING PRICES AT $44/SHR; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AT PREVAILING RATE OF $0.49 PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – General Mills Reports Progress on Global Responsibility Commitments and Investments; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sounds Inflation Alarm for Food Industry — Heard on the Street

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold GIS shares while 349 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 398.53 million shares or 1.38% less from 404.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macnealy Hoover Inv Mngmt invested in 0.3% or 7,475 shares. Essex Fincl Svcs Incorporated reported 0.1% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Mogy Joel R Counsel holds 0.07% or 10,200 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Northern Trust has 0.09% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 7.53M shares. 40,029 were reported by Vident Advisory Ltd. Macquarie Group Ltd reported 4.66 million shares. Moreover, Clean Yield Grp Incorporated has 2.33% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Teacher Retirement Of Texas has 32,401 shares. Finemark Bank & Trust & Tru invested in 13,239 shares. Hm Payson & accumulated 26,551 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct invested in 0.09% or 52,697 shares. Synovus Fincl holds 0.27% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) or 338,803 shares. White Pine Capital Ltd Company reported 0.58% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Tompkins stated it has 0.01% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Fukoku Mutual Life Insur invested in 0.03% or 3,900 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 48 investors sold MHK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 55.57 million shares or 2.31% more from 54.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Wells Fargo And Communication Mn owns 1.47 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Moreover, Amalgamated Comml Bank has 0.03% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Weik holds 36,953 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa has 0.01% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Blair William Il accumulated 4,058 shares. Wetherby Asset Management holds 0.03% or 1,608 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Company Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 202 shares. 19,300 are owned by Arrowstreet Capital Partnership. Smithfield Tru Communication reported 24 shares. Norinchukin National Bank The has 0.02% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 8,666 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America has 179 shares. Com National Bank & Trust stated it has 13,847 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Prudential Financial holds 140,877 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Alpine Woods Investors Ltd has 0.06% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 2,000 shares.