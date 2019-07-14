Penobscot Investment Management Company Lowered Its Position in Us Bancorp (USB) by $388,320 as Share Price Declined; Atria Investments Has Lifted Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stake by $1.06 Million as Stock Value Rose

Atria Investments Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 12.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc bought 10,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,652 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.64M, up from 82,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $114.99. About 7.06 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/04/2018 – PACIFIC GREEN TECH. PGTK PG MARINE AGREES TO 7 UNITS W/ UNION; 19/04/2018 – P&G: PGT Product Assets Will Return to Their Respective Parent Companies to Reestablish Independent OTC Businesses

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 11.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc sold 8,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 61,018 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, down from 69,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $53.6. About 3.76 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 16/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 04/05/2018 – U.S. Bank Announces Retirements of Bill Parker and Jennie Carlson; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Conference May 29; 24/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: US Bank NA $Bmark 3Y Fxd/FRN, US Bancorp $Bmark 10Y; 04/04/2018 – Little Harbor Advisors, LLC Launches the LHA Market State™ U.S. Tactical ETF (Ticker Symbol: MSUS); 04/05/2018 – US BANCORP VICE CHAIRMAN-CHIEF RISK OFFICER TO RETIRE; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s confirms ratings on 65 tranches in 33 structured note transactions; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C, EST. 95C; 06/03/2018 – Jensen Investment Management Announces New Shareholder Shannon Contreras

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $758,956 activity.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 4.90% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.02 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.70B for 12.52 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hills Fincl Bank Company has invested 0.91% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Everence Mgmt Inc stated it has 68,527 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Parsec Finance Mngmt holds 0.02% or 5,637 shares. Bell Fincl Bank invested 0.12% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Lmr Prtn Llp invested in 31,924 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.09% stake. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Inc (Ca) holds 3,346 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Franklin Resources reported 2.42M shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Llc stated it has 0.11% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Bb&T has invested 0.38% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Kemnay Advisory Svcs Incorporated owns 0.14% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 13,702 shares. Fiera Capital Corp has 1.72% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Arcadia Inv Corp Mi invested 0.02% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Howe & Rusling holds 0% or 445 shares. Argi Inv Ltd Llc has 17,473 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc, which manages about $361.63M and $472.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 6,239 shares to 89,917 shares, valued at $9.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,391 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,178 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST).

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88B and $2.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 4,337 shares to 3,276 shares, valued at $406,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 18,613 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,767 shares, and cut its stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.93 million was made by Sheppard Valarie L on Tuesday, February 5. 20,000 shares valued at $1.98 million were sold by Matthew Price on Friday, February 15. On Thursday, January 31 Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $3.90 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 41,088 shares. Coombe Gary A sold $2.20M worth of stock. $2.86M worth of stock was sold by Skoufalos Ioannis on Friday, February 1. $119.77 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by PELTZ NELSON.

