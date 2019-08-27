Penobscot Investment Management Company Lowered Its Holding in Mcdonalds (MCD) as Market Valuation Rose; Kings Point Capital Management Decreased Intel (INTC) Holding as Market Valuation Declined

Kings Point Capital Management decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management sold 5,799 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 160,707 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.63 million, down from 166,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $45.84. About 2.12 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 12/03/2018 – Intel For Broadcom? Street Blanches at Potential $170B Deal — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – BREAKING: GOP-led House Intel Committee finds ‘no evidence of collusion’ between Trump campaign and Russia; 08/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Qualcomm is exploring whether to shutter or sell its server chip business, a sector that Intel dominates (…; 28/03/2018 – G-7 MINISTERS ISSUE STATEMENTS ON INNOVATION, ARTIFICIAL INTEL; 04/04/2018 – Cloud Service Providers Drove Shipments of 25/50 Gbps Network Adapters in 4Q17, According to Dell’Oro Group; 12/03/2018 – Intel-Sponsored Study: Smart Cities Technologies Give Back 125 Hours to Citizens Every Year; 04/05/2018 – KILL McAfee Announces MOVE AntiVirus for VMware Cloud on AWS; 07/03/2018 – ASMI: ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. RECEIVES INTEL’S PREFERRED QUALITY SUPPLIER AWARD; 15/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Joint Statement: Senate Intel Committee Leaders on Russian Nerve Agent Attack on British Soil; 02/05/2018 – Janus Global Technology Adds Crown Castle, Exits Intel

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 17.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc sold 2,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 12,185 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31 million, down from 14,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $161.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $217.09. About 150,088 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 06/03/2018 – Analyst double-take: Credit Suisse slashes its McDonald’s target a day after reiterating forecast; 14/05/2018 – McDonald’s India adapts to lure health-conscious and religious diners; 09/05/2018 – Farm Press: Tyson, Cargill and Fosun may buy McDonald’s nugget supplier; 30/04/2018 – Menu price hikes helped fuel higher check averages at McDonald’s during the first quarter; 01/05/2018 – Blink Charging Co. & 16 Bay Area McDonald’s Upgrade 41 Charging Stations; 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s massive burger change won’t impact the Big Mac – and it reveals the fast-food giant’s biggest challenge; 13/03/2018 – EduComm Minority: Top Democrats Urge NLRB to Protect Workers’ Due Process in McDonald’s Case; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO SAYS BREAKFAST WAS COMPETITIVE IN U.S. IN 1Q; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Foreign Currency Translation Boosted 1Q EPS by 8c; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EARNINGS CALL BEGINS

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.65 billion for 24.45 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 EPS, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23B for 9.71 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

