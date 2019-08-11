Penobscot Investment Management Company Lowered Its Bb&T (BBT) Stake as Valuation Rose; Mastercard Cl A (MA) Holder Northeast Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Position as Share Price Rose

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 20.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc sold 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 53,980 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.51 million, down from 67,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $47.35. About 2.73M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTR-END RISK BASED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO 10.2 PCT VS 10.3 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 15/03/2018 – BB&T CORP – CHRISTIAN CORTS HAS BEEN NAMED PRESIDENT FOR ITS TENNESSEE REGION; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Effective Tax Rate 19%; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 REV UP 2 PCT – 4 PCT VS 2017; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS EXPECT REGIONS INSURANCE PURCHASE WILL IMPACT THE THIRD QUARTER SHARE BUYBACK-CONF CALL; 06/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – CAPITAL USED IN DEAL WILL IMPACT BB&T’S 2018 COMPREHENSIVE CAPITAL ANALYSIS AND REVIEW; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $150M; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP: FILES FOR MIXED SECURITIES OFFERING; 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q EPS 94c

Northeast Investment Management decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated Cl A (MA) by 6.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management sold 1,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 22,400 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.27 million, down from 23,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $274.95. About 3.24M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with a credit card slightly dampened Mastercard’s first-quarter results, the company said on an earnings call this week; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Are cryptocurrencies to blame for Mastercard’s lower first quarter results?; 07/03/2018 – DIGITAL FOCUS ALIGNS MASTERCARD ORGANIZATION & INVESTMENTS; 18/04/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Talk About Cooperating in Online Shopping; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS PROVISIONAL AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES TO BE ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Total Assets $22.94 Billion as of March 31

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $198,546 activity.

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, down 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BBT’s profit will be $781.34 million for 11.61 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.93% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. River Road Asset Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.16M shares. Rock Point Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.1% or 4,600 shares. Associated Banc reported 104,305 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. 181,615 are owned by Badgley Phelps & Bell. The Alabama-based Leavell has invested 0.2% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Evermay Wealth Management Limited Company holds 11,556 shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability has 33,047 shares. Madison Invest Inc reported 6,684 shares. Putnam Invests invested in 0.22% or 2.03M shares. Old Point Trust And Fincl Services N A holds 1.71% or 70,902 shares. Winch Advisory Limited Company owns 63 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset Management holds 32,990 shares. The Massachusetts-based Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Liability Corporation Dc invested in 2.92% or 737,304 shares. Ironsides Asset Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.09% or 5,861 shares in its portfolio.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc, which manages about $361.63 million and $472.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,370 shares to 4,945 shares, valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 9,231 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,758 shares, and has risen its stake in Northern Trust Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS).

More notable recent BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BB&T Q2 rises on loan growth, insurance income – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “BB&T Announces Third-Quarter Dividends – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: BB&T, Mondelez International and Host Hotels and Resorts – Investorplace.com” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “SunTrust, BB&T shareholders approve $66B merger – Baltimore Business Journal” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 17,833 shares to 26,422 shares, valued at $876,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 9,468 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,428 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Class A (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Merian (Uk) invested in 572,838 shares or 1.24% of the stock. Harvey Investment Co Ltd Company invested 1.5% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 1,319 are owned by Shine Advisory. Price T Rowe Assoc Md owns 1.07% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 30.86M shares. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv invested in 0.14% or 1,368 shares. Stock Yards Bancshares And Trust holds 862 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 1.29% or 100,024 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested in 0.28% or 3.00 million shares. Mount Lucas Ltd Partnership invested in 0.47% or 11,975 shares. Boston & Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 27,537 shares. Csat Advisory LP owns 2,203 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. 22,676 are held by Numerixs Invest Technologies. Epoch Inv Prtnrs Incorporated holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 42,950 shares. Waddell And Reed Fincl stated it has 1.82 million shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 12.39 million shares or 0.6% of all its holdings.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 7 selling transactions for $39.05 million activity. $413,560 worth of stock was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.