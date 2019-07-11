Penobscot Investment Management Company Lowered Its Bb&T (BBT) Position by $644,000 as Stock Price Declined; As Qualcomm (QCOM) Market Value Rose, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Decreased Its Holding by $375,573

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 20.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc sold 14,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 53,980 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.51 million, down from 67,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $49.96. About 995,589 shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has declined 13.47% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 08/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS REGIONAL INSURANCE WILL ADD ABOUT $70-PLUS MILLION IN REVENUE FOR THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR- CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Return on Average Common Shareholders’ Equity 11.43%; 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 14/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ BB&T Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBT); 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Adj EPS 97c; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $150M; 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 06/04/2018 – Regions Fincl Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 34.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold 6,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,537 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $715,000, down from 19,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $75.57. About 5.26 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – New York Post: Broadcom aims to move to US days before Qualcomm meeting; 13/03/2018 – Tech sector tumbles after the Broadcom-Qualcomm deal is blocked; 08/03/2018 – Qualcomm Raises Dividend, Reminds Investors of NXP Deal — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC- NXP ISSUE ‘IS PROBABLY MORE RELATED’ TO HIGHER LEVEL DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN US AND CHINA – CEO, CONF CALL; 18/03/2018 – Ex-Qualcomm chief aims to build investor support for bid; 08/05/2018 – Fone Arena: Google, Qualcomm team up to support fast commercial availability of Android P; 09/03/2018 – MNUCHIN SAYS QUALCOMM/BROADCOM IS A UNIQUE SITUATION: CNBC; 13/03/2018 – WASHINGTON/PALO ALTO, U.S. — U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision Monday to block Singaporean chipmaker Broadcom’s bid for American peer Qualcomm on national security grounds is not the first time his administration has used such reasoning to shield U.S. businesses from Chinese competition; 14/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD – WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH ITS REDOMICILIATION PROCESS; 12/03/2018 – Dealbook: Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm May Be Headed for Rejection, U.S. Panel Warns

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc, which manages about $361.63M and $472.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 8,485 shares to 47,308 shares, valued at $4.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co Com New (NYSE:RTN) by 2,595 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,290 shares, and has risen its stake in Northern Trust Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $1.10 EPS, up 8.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BBT’s profit will be $837.44M for 11.35 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 31.87% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.91 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $753.79 million for 30.47 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

