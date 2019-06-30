Penobscot Investment Management Company Lifted Position in Northern Trust (NTRS) by $326,700 as Market Value Rose; Valley National Advisers Holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Has Decreased by $524,643 as Stock Declined

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc increased its stake in Northern Trust Corp (NTRS) by 28.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc bought 3,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,245 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, up from 12,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Northern Trust Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.59B market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $90. About 1.70M shares traded or 42.88% up from the average. Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) has declined 13.25% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.68% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRS News: 19/03/2018 – Northern Trust Strengthens Private Equity Audit via Blockchain Technology with PwC; 17/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.58; 18/04/2018 – Growth is looking good now, but it won’t be enough to save the U.S. from its out-of-control budget deficit, warns Carl Tannenbaum, chief economist at Northern Trust; 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS IT IS NEUTRAL ON BANKS IN EUROPE, JAPAN AND EMERGING MARKETS; 18/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind US Foods Holding, Tahoe Resources, Corporate Office Properties Trust, World Accept; 09/04/2018 – Northern Trust Appoints Managing Director for Bonita Springs Office; 12/04/2018 – Northern Trust Announces Leadership Appointments in Global Family Office & Investment Practice Group; 08/05/2018 – Morningstar Investment Management LLC Selects Northern Trust for Mutual Fund Services; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Global Growth HLS Adds Northern Trust; 08/05/2018 – Chmn Waddell Gifts 242 Of Northern Trust Corp

Valley National Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 15.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valley National Advisers Inc sold 2,107 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,624 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90 million, down from 13,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $252.01. About 1.55 million shares traded or 6.46% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc, which manages about $361.63M and $472.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 14,580 shares to 50,215 shares, valued at $2.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 5,635 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,182 shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold NTRS shares while 207 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 167.30 million shares or 1.07% less from 169.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuwave Limited Liability holds 799 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Management Lc accumulated 0.14% or 218,547 shares. Fiduciary Tru Com holds 37,329 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 1.46 million shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab reported 0% of its portfolio in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Amalgamated Commercial Bank, a New York-based fund reported 27,997 shares. Cipher Capital LP stated it has 55,339 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0.01% or 20,224 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd holds 0.02% in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) or 2,384 shares. North American Management owns 7,000 shares. Massachusetts Services Ma invested in 961,461 shares. The New York-based Md Sass Investors has invested 2.2% in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Comm Financial Bank holds 48,492 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Fund Mgmt accumulated 0.03% or 40,774 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd, Japan-based fund reported 15,227 shares.

Valley National Advisers Inc, which manages about $555.94 million and $349.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 4,357 shares to 7,508 shares, valued at $570,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 6,304 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,035 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX).

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.08 earnings per share, up 5.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $830.77 million for 20.46 P/E if the $3.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.