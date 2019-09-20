Penobscot Investment Management Company Increases Stake in Heico (HEI); Tanaka Capital Management Has Cut Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Stake by $734,920

Tanaka Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) by 28.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tanaka Capital Management Inc sold 9,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 24,703 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.88 million, down from 34,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $78.23. About 4.91M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM 2Q ADJ EPS 80C, EST. 70C; 29/03/2018 – Qualcomm Board Members Draw Tepid Support From Shareholders; 23/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Qualcomm plans to unveil a dedicated system-on-a-chip to power standalone VR and AR headsets, called; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC 005930.KS IN TALKS WITH ZTE 0763.HK , OTHER SMARTPHONE MAKERS TO SUPPLY EXYNOS CHIPS – EXEC; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Exits M&T, Cuts Qualcomm; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS ASSUMING COST SYNERGIES OF $500 MLN, NXP ACQUISITION COULD EVENTUALLY DRIVE EPS ACCRETION OF ROUGHLY 44% OR $1.52; 08/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime closes $600 mln funding led by Alibaba; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom: Acquisition of Qualcomm Remains Conditioned on Redomiciliation; 21/03/2018 – Goertek’s Next-Generation VR HMD Reference Design in Partnership with Qualcomm Highlighted at 2018 GDC; 02/04/2018 – blacq: Former Qualcomm chairman explores long-shot bid for U.S. chip maker: sources (Reuters) – Former Qualcomm In

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc increased its stake in Heico Corp (HEI) by 25.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc bought 3,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.47% . The institutional investor held 18,982 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.54 million, up from 15,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Heico Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $130.81. About 785,222 shares traded or 31.89% up from the average. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) has risen 85.42% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HEI News: 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – FURTHER FINANCIAL TERMS AND DETAILS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 29/05/2018 – HEICO SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +13% TO +14%; 17/04/2018 – Dukane Seacom Is Part of HEICO’s Electronic Technologies Group; 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – ELT PRODUCT LINE WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO DUKANE SEACOM’S EXISTING SARASOTA, FL FACILITY WITHIN YEAR FOLLOWING CLOSING; 19/04/2018 – DJ HEICO Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HEI.A)

Since June 10, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $298,300 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 22 investors sold HEI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 32.15 million shares or 2.59% more from 31.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carroll Financial Assoc Inc invested in 0% or 193 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt accumulated 38,967 shares. Cutter & Brokerage, Missouri-based fund reported 8,155 shares. Parkside Bancorporation Tru stated it has 0.07% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Castleark Mngmt Limited Co has 29,670 shares. Us National Bank De reported 38,637 shares. Bokf Na stated it has 0.02% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). The New York-based Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Invesco Limited stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). 398 are held by Plante Moran Fin Limited Company. Cwm Ltd Liability Company accumulated 188 shares. Prudential Finance Incorporated has 22,019 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Howe Rusling Inc has 4,020 shares. Comm Fincl Bank invested in 0.01% or 3,749 shares. Millennium Mngmt Lc has 0% invested in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) for 60,565 shares.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61M for 35.56 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridges Inv Mgmt stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Mariner Lc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Gotham Asset Lc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 89,659 shares. Factory Mutual Insurance invested in 867,200 shares or 0.79% of the stock. Burke Herbert Retail Bank Trust Comm stated it has 0.82% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Strategic Advisors Ltd Liability holds 2,930 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Moreover, Castleark Management Ltd Liability Corp has 1.46% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Cadence Bankshares Na reported 3,222 shares stake. Alps Advsr reported 515,912 shares. Timessquare Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Old Dominion Cap Management invested in 51,929 shares. Keybank National Association Oh invested in 201,126 shares. Wms Prtnrs Limited Liability Company invested in 6,861 shares. Robecosam Ag reported 2.36% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc owns 6,620 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio.

Tanaka Capital Management Inc, which manages about $37.10 million and $32.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 197,066 shares to 1.11 million shares, valued at $3.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

