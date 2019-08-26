Penobscot Investment Management Company Increases Holding in Boeing Co (BA); Efg Asset Management Americas Boosted Position in Apple (AAPL) by $526,176 as Valuation Rose

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 16.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp bought 2,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 19,932 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79M, up from 17,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $929.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $205.61. About 19.58M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/05/2018 – Have those floppy disks ready! This connoisseur has the world’s largest collection of rare Apple computers; 01/05/2018 – Apple Also Expects to Continue to Net-Share-Settle Vesting Restricted Stk Units; 04/05/2018 – Daily Mail: Apple boss’s concerns for children and apps [Eire Region]; 27/03/2018 – Qualcomm Fights Apple’s Attempt to Move Battleground to U.K; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 20/04/2018 – A source says the department previously investigated similar claims in 2016 and that a complaint from Apple was one factor that led to that probe; 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: @Apple Hires @Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 30/04/2018 – Apple Inc. vs MEC Resources, LLC | Terminated-Settled | 04/27/2018; 15/03/2018 – Apple supplier Jabil’s revenue rises 19 percent; 27/03/2018 – Apple to Unveil New Education Products (Video)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 27.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc bought 2,391 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 11,178 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26M, up from 8,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $357.93. About 3.67M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – ENTIRE ORDER OF NEW 787S WILL BE POWERED WITH GENERAL ELECTRIC’S GENX-1B ENGINES; 11/04/2018 – Boeing Announces Global Fleet Care Agreements for Singapore Airlines and Scoot; 04/04/2018 – EMBRAER’S CEO SAYS TALKS WITH BOEING ARE ONGOING; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-U.S. LOWERING FOREIGN ARMS SALES ADMINISTRATIVE SURCHARGE TO 3.2 PCT FROM 3.5 PCT, EFFECTIVE JUNE 1 – ARMS SALES CHIEF HOOPER; 27/04/2018 – Embraer sees strong year ahead for E-Jet sales campaigns -CEO; 14/03/2018 – Trump wants Boeing to build stealth F-18s for a ‘good price’ – but they don’t exist; 09/03/2018 – BRAZIL GOVT SAID NOT TO SEE BOEING-EMBRAER AS DONE DEAL YET; 23/03/2018 – BOEING EXPECTED TO WIN ORDER FOR 787 FROM AMERICAN AIRLINES, BEATING AIRBUS A330NEO; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO DEFER DELIVERY OF 40 737 MAX AIRCRAFT PREVIOUSLY SCHEDULED TO ARRIVE BETWEEN 2020 & 2022; 06/04/2018 – BOEING – ORDER INCLUDES 787-8 AND 787-9 MODELS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lowe Brockenbrough Com reported 2.91% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Silvercrest Asset Gp Limited Liability stated it has 238,882 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Com invested 2.22% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The New York-based Catalyst Cap Advsr Lc has invested 0.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 284,001 were accumulated by Washington Tru. Arbor Invest Llc holds 0.1% or 1,600 shares in its portfolio. Broderick Brian C holds 3.26% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 48,037 shares. Kings Point Mngmt, a New York-based fund reported 82,105 shares. Banque Pictet Cie Sa invested in 476,517 shares. Invest House Ltd Liability holds 5.42% or 263,788 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Grassi Investment, California-based fund reported 104,920 shares. Moreover, Kemnay Advisory Inc has 3.9% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Oakwood Capital Mngmt Llc Ca reported 56,755 shares stake. Highvista Strategies holds 0.46% or 3,000 shares.

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65 billion and $329.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 10,433 shares to 28,110 shares, valued at $6.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1,379 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,978 shares, and cut its stake in Ingevity Corp.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc, which manages about $361.63M and $472.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 14,580 shares to 50,215 shares, valued at $2.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 5,635 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,182 shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB).