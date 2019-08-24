Penobscot Investment Management Company Increased Pfizer Com (PFE) Position; ABATTIS BIOCEUTICALS ORDINARY SHAR (ATTBF) Sellers Increased By 241400% Their Shorts

ABATTIS BIOCEUTICALS CORP ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:ATTBF) had an increase of 241400% in short interest. ATTBF’s SI was 241,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 241400% from 100 shares previously. With 647,100 avg volume, 0 days are for ABATTIS BIOCEUTICALS CORP ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:ATTBF)’s short sellers to cover ATTBF’s short positions. The stock increased 5.26% or $0.0016 during the last trading session, reaching $0.031. About 329,675 shares traded. Abattis Bioceuticals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATTBF) has 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc increased Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) stake by 17.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc acquired 16,890 shares as Pfizer Inc Com (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc holds 115,397 shares with $4.90 million value, up from 98,507 last quarter. Pfizer Inc Com now has $189.94B valuation. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 25.75 million shares traded or 1.14% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 15/05/2018 – FDA OKS FIRST EPOETIN ALFA BIOSIMILAR FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA; 08/05/2018 – XTALPI INC – STRATEGIC RESEARCH COLLABORATION WITH PFIZER TO DEVELOP A HYBRID PHYSICS- AND ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE-POWERED SOFTWARE PLATFORM; 15/05/2018 – Biosims are tough: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER’S BIOSIMILAR RETACRIT® (EPOETIN ALFA-EPBX) APPROVED BY U; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 09/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 9 / 2018 – Pfizer, Inc. – North Country Region; 08/03/2018 – Pfizer is the latest big drug company to give up on neuroscience research; 16/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel; 17/05/2018 – PFIZER: LYRICA MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PEDIATRIC EPILEPSY TRIAL; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: No New Safety Signals Observed, Safety Profile Consistent With Known Safety Profile in Advance Renal Cell Carcinoma

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pzena Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.74% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Bowen Hanes Incorporated stated it has 0.14% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Goelzer Investment Mngmt reported 220,995 shares. Smithfield Trust has 111,646 shares. 54,157 are held by Murphy Cap Mngmt Inc. Fiduciary Tru Com stated it has 531,850 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd has 554,240 shares. 241,923 are held by Old Natl Savings Bank In. Wedgewood Pa reported 0.87% stake. Pettyjohn Wood & White has 82,604 shares. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa invested 1.23% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Carlson Cap Management stated it has 9,625 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Raymond James Trust Na reported 1.2% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Meridian Counsel stated it has 60,875 shares or 1.51% of all its holdings. Lakeview Capital Prns Limited Com reported 0.8% stake.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 20% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merger Talk Boosts Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pfizer’s Dividend Confusion Is Likely To Create Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “I’m Lowering My Fair Value Estimate For Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Abattis Bioceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, develops, licenses, and markets health products, medicines, extractions, and ingredients for the biologics, nutraceutical, bioceutical, and cosmetic markets in Canada. The company has market cap of $14.81 million. It is also involved in the possession of cannabis and related active ingredients, as well as the production of extracts; and bioceutical marketing services in the area of health products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Abattis Biologix Corporation and changed its name to Abattis Bioceuticals Corp. in September 2012.