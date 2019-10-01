Penobscot Investment Management Company Increased General Mills (GIS) Stake by $380,800 as Share Value Rose; Compania De Minas Buenaventura Saa (BVN) Valuation Declined While Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD Has Decreased Its Holding

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd decreased its stake in Compania De Minas Buenaventura Saa (BVN) by 42.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd sold 299,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.48% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.67 million, down from 699,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd who had been investing in Compania De Minas Buenaventura Saa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.37% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $15.18. About 1.59 million shares traded or 23.76% up from the average. Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) has risen 11.40% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BVN News: 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura: Gonzalo Eyzaguirre Resigns Effective April 30; 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura Announces the Appointment of Juan Carlos Ortiz as Vice President of Operations; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA: EST $60M FREE CASH THIS YEAR `SOUNDS REASONABLE’; 26/04/2018 – Minas Buenaventura 1Q EPS 11c; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA EXPECTS TO KEEP LOWERING DEBT RATIO: CHAIRMAN; 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura Announces the Appointment of Juan Carlos Ortiz as Vice Pres of Ops; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA COULD SELL BONDS BUT WOULD BE PROJECT SPECIFIC; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA CHAIRMAN RULES OUT STREAMING DEALS; 26/04/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura says first-quarter net profit slid 60 pct; 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $173.7M

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc increased its stake in General Mills (GIS) by 79.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc bought 9,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 21,461 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $861,000, up from 11,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in General Mills for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $55.12. About 2.51 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Constant-Crrency Adjusted Diluted EPS Now Expected to Range Between Flat and Up 1%; 20/04/2018 – DJ General Mills Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GIS); 19/03/2018 – General Mills Receives Antitrust Clearance for Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – THIRD-QUARTER NET SALES FOR CONVENIENCE STORES & FOODSERVICE SEGMENT INCREASED 3 PERCENT TO $460 MLN; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF BLUE BUFFALO PET PRODUCTS; 09/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz seeks buzz for big brands as rivals’ valuations come down; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO IS RESPONDING TO RISING COST PRESSURE WITH ACTIONS THAT TO LOWER COSTS AND IMPROVE PROFITABILITY IN SHORT AND MEDIUM TERM; 24/04/2018 – General Mills Completes Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sounds Inflation Alarm for Food Industry — Heard on the Street; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Adds General Mills, Exits TD Ameritrade: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold GIS shares while 349 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 398.53 million shares or 1.38% less from 404.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Toronto Dominion National Bank accumulated 780,744 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board invested 0.03% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Moreover, Goelzer Inv Incorporated has 0.06% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 12,750 shares. Foster & Motley owns 14,142 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Fund owns 12,487 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested 0.06% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability stated it has 0.06% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Sabal Tru holds 2.58% or 558,192 shares. Kidder Stephen W owns 0.23% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 10,925 shares. The New York-based Two Sigma Ltd has invested 0.02% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Bragg Fincl invested 0.24% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 8,800 were reported by Cobblestone Capital Advsrs Lc New York. Kings Point Mgmt reported 0.03% stake. Norinchukin State Bank The owns 86,124 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Principal Gp has 0.04% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 854,798 shares.

Analysts await Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 575.00% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. BVN’s profit will be $48.26M for 19.97 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 280.00% EPS growth.

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd, which manages about $129.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in B2gold Corp (NYSEMKT:BTG) by 1.41 million shares to 3.00 million shares, valued at $9.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

