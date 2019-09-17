Penobscot Investment Management Company Holding in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Upped by $383,080 as Valuation Rose; As Conocophillips (COP) Valuation Declined, Strategic Global Advisors Has Lifted Its Stake

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 7.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc bought 1,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 22,004 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.37M, up from 20,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $232.52. About 1.68M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Strategic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 41.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc bought 21,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 74,128 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.52M, up from 52,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $61.21. About 10.68 million shares traded or 69.15% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 05/04/2018 – Cenovus ropes in oil industry veteran from Husky Energy as CFO; 23/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR UP TO $1.75B OF DE; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA LOOKING FOR A PLACE IN VENEZUELAN WATERS TO DO SHIP-TO-SHIP TRANSFERS OF OIL TO ASIAN DESTINATIONS; 07/05/2018 – BONAIRE EXPECTS TO RECEIVE FUEL FROM PDVSA’S ISLAND TERMINAL BEFORE ITS 1-2 WEEKS OF INVENTORIES ARE EXHAUSTED -DUTCH GOV SPOKESMAN; 08/05/2018 – CONOCO-PDVSA DISPUTE RISKS LEAVING ISLA REFINERY WITHOUT ENOUGH CRUDE TO OPERATE- PRIME MINISTER; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES OUTLOOK ON ORIGIN ENERGY AND ORIGIN ENERGY FINANCE TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE, AFFIRMS BAA3 RATING; 08/05/2018 – CURACAO FACES ‘POTENTIAL CRISIS’ FROM LEGAL DISPUTE BETWEEN CONOCO AND VENEZUELA’S PDVSA – PRIME MINISTER; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES HAS ‘INDUSTRY-LEADING’ POSITION IN LOW OPERATING COSTS; 20/03/2018 – Japanese utility turns LNG seller after nuclear reactor restarts

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 82 investors sold COP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 756.10 million shares or 3.16% less from 780.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 12,851 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Limited Com reported 0.4% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Flippin Bruce And Porter reported 33,184 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Inv Inc stated it has 6.41M shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Davy Asset stated it has 7,565 shares. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa has 0.02% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Palladium Partners Limited stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Lingohr & Partner Asset Mgmt Gmbh holds 0.87% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) or 14,600 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.57% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Paloma Ptnrs Management invested 0.04% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Johnson Investment Counsel owns 28,904 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Shamrock Asset Limited Co holds 0.86% or 20,012 shares. Edgestream Prtnrs Limited Partnership reported 379,030 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Incorporated owns 0.32% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 7,705 shares. Whitnell And Commerce stated it has 255 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Strategic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $714.87M and $469.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 535,388 shares to 87,712 shares, valued at $810,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM) by 6,209 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,804 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. $1.50M worth of stock was bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has 0.71% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 7.24 million shares. Todd Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 124,177 shares. Hollencrest Cap owns 1,071 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio accumulated 1.08 million shares or 1.17% of the stock. Courage Cap Mgmt Limited Liability reported 15,000 shares or 6.21% of all its holdings. 36,643 were reported by Torray Ltd. Clean Yield Gp holds 41 shares. Miles Capital holds 3,277 shares. Noesis Capital Mangement reported 1,678 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset reported 86,600 shares. First Interstate National Bank holds 1.33% or 24,517 shares. The North Carolina-based Westend Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). First Limited Partnership holds 0.15% or 325,947 shares. Legal And General Public Limited Liability Company has invested 0.76% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Paloma Prtn Mgmt reported 67,036 shares.