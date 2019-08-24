Penobscot Investment Management Company Holding in Chubb (CB) Has Cut as Valuation Rose; Next Century Growth Investors Lowered Its Stake in Trex Company (TREX) by $748,958 as Market Value Rose

Next Century Growth Investors Llc decreased its stake in Trex Company Inc (TREX) by 11.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold 12,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.20% . The institutional investor held 93,331 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74 million, down from 105,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Trex Company Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.76% or $3.21 during the last trading session, reaching $82.08. About 713,275 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 27.52% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 05/03/2018 VP Gupp Gifts 429 Of Trex Company Inc; 12/03/2018 – Trex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 19-20; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q EPS $1.25; 28/03/2018 – Trex at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Trex Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 04/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces Plastic Film Recycling Challenge Winners; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.5% Position in Trex

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc decreased its stake in Chubb (CB) by 11.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc sold 2,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.97% . The institutional investor held 17,639 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47 million, down from 20,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Chubb for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $153.22. About 1.30 million shares traded. Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) has risen 9.29% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CB News: 24/04/2018 – Chubb Sees 2Q EPS $2.30; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Hype builds for Bradley Chubb after Giants’ stunning JPP trade; 24/04/2018 – CHUBB LTD – QTRLY P&C COMBINED RATIO WAS 90.1% COMPARED WITH 87.5% PRIOR YEAR; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Chubb’s ‘AA’ IFS Ratings; Outlook Stable; 03/04/2018 – Chubb 1Q Losses From California Mudslides Estimated at $125 Million Pretax; 03/04/2018 – Chubb Announces Preliminary First Quarter 2018 Net Catastrophe Loss Estimates, Including California Mudslides, of $380 Million Pre-Tax, or $305 Million After Tax; 12/04/2018 – CHUBB NAMES JIN LEE HEAD OF BANCASSURANCE FOR ASIA PACIFIC; 27/04/2018 – Combined Insurance Co-Sponsors American Cancer Society’s 2018 Walk & Roll Chicago; 13/03/2018 – New Insurance Solutions From Chubb Help Small Life Sciences Businesses Protect Their Firms From Property and Liability; 24/04/2018 – Chubb Corp 1Q Net $1.08B

More notable recent Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Chubb Limited’s (NYSE:CB) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Chubb Names Marcos Gunn Senior Vice President, Chubb Group and Regional President, Latin America – PRNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB): Did It Outperform The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can You Imagine How Chubb’s (NYSE:CB) Shareholders Feel About The 45% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Chubb Limited Board Declares Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc, which manages about $361.63M and $472.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4,146 shares to 48,074 shares, valued at $5.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,391 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,178 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Analysts await Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.60 earnings per share, up 7.88% or $0.19 from last year’s $2.41 per share. CB’s profit will be $1.18 billion for 14.73 P/E if the $2.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.60 actual earnings per share reported by Chubb Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 2.04, from 0.29 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold CB shares while 3 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 264,476 shares or 3.26% more from 256,126 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Penobscot Mngmt has 0.52% invested in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) for 17,639 shares. Rowland And Counsel Adv owns 43,899 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB). Nelson Roberts Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Company invested 0% in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB). 3,900 are held by Baldwin Llc. Benedict Advsr holds 1.09% or 18,003 shares in its portfolio. Fruth Inv has 0.41% invested in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB). Cibc Corp reported 71,999 shares. Research And reported 300 shares. Cleararc Cap reported 11,139 shares. Connors Investor Serv has invested 1.51% in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB). Hudson Valley Investment Advsrs Adv has 0.37% invested in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) for 10,947 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold TREX shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 51.33 million shares or 1.82% less from 52.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 12,169 shares. Jefferies Ltd Company stated it has 6,602 shares. The New York-based Art Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.1% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Millennium Management Ltd Liability Co reported 159,000 shares stake. Pdt Prns Lc holds 0.21% or 59,036 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% stake. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 65,326 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Curbstone Corporation invested in 0.26% or 15,440 shares. Waddell Reed Fincl invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Company owns 3.28M shares. New York-based Eulav Asset Mgmt has invested 0.08% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Comerica Retail Bank has invested 0.05% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Polen Capital Management Limited Liability holds 14,937 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $748.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goosehead Insurance Inc. by 108,859 shares to 612,253 shares, valued at $17.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 10,007 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,417 shares, and has risen its stake in Bone Inc.

More notable recent Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UA, MDR, IT and AMKR among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Trex +10% post Q2 revenue beat – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bradley Safalow: Trex Is In Trouble – Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why National Oilwell Varco, Trex, and Chegg Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Trex Stock Jumped 14% in July – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 11, 2019.