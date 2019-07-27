Penobscot Investment Management Company Has Upped Its Costco Wholesale (COST) Holding; Weitz Investment Management Trimmed Wesco Aircraft Hldgs (WAIR) Stake

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc increased Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) stake by 38.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc acquired 1,370 shares as Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)’s stock rose 14.98%. The Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc holds 4,945 shares with $1.20M value, up from 3,575 last quarter. Costco Wholesale Corp now has $123.74B valuation. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $281.37. About 949,536 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500.

Weitz Investment Management Inc decreased Wesco Aircraft Hldgs Inc (WAIR) stake by 11.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Weitz Investment Management Inc sold 200,000 shares as Wesco Aircraft Hldgs Inc (WAIR)’s stock rose 31.31%. The Weitz Investment Management Inc holds 1.50M shares with $13.19M value, down from 1.70 million last quarter. Wesco Aircraft Hldgs Inc now has $1.08 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.94% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $10.85. About 388,015 shares traded. Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) has declined 0.95% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.38% the S&P500. Some Historical WAIR News: 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Launches Wesco 2020 — Building the Future; 03/05/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS – EXPECTS TO INCUR NON-RECURRING COSTS WITH WESCO 2020 ABOUT EQUAL TO RUN-RATE BENEFIT OVER IMPLEMENTATION PERIOD; 10/04/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS INC WAIR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $7.30; 17/05/2018 – Wincove Recapitalizes Nordock to Join Bluff and Wesco in Serving the Material Handling and Warehouse Safety Products Markets; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Holdings 2Q Adj EPS 22c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAIR); 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 03/05/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT 2Q ADJ EPS 22C, EST. 18C; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 04/04/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Llc has 1,255 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested 3.35% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Stifel Fin Corporation invested in 1.03M shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Grp Inc Lp accumulated 0.8% or 101,377 shares. Howe And Rusling holds 1,247 shares. Ballentine Prns Lc accumulated 5,210 shares or 0.07% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 126,936 shares. First Interstate Savings Bank holds 0.36% or 6,680 shares. First Natl Bank Trust invested in 0.38% or 2,575 shares. Valley Advisers owns 154 shares. 4,715 were accumulated by S&Co. Ariel Llc has 0.41% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Agf Inc stated it has 393,389 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership reported 0.45% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.22% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc decreased Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 14,580 shares to 50,215 valued at $2.71 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Chubb (NYSE:CB) stake by 2,398 shares and now owns 17,639 shares. Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) was reduced too.

Among 16 analysts covering Costco (NASDAQ:COST), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Costco had 29 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) earned “Hold” rating by Nomura on Tuesday, March 19. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Buy” rating and $248 target in Friday, March 8 report. On Thursday, July 11 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Monday, June 3 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 11 by Nomura. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by Raymond James. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) earned “Buy” rating by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation on Friday, March 8. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Thursday, April 11. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Bank of America.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity. Shares for $727,935 were bought by MEISENBACH JOHN W.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold WAIR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 86.82 million shares or 1.72% less from 88.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Financial reported 270,784 shares stake. Aqr Cap Mngmt Lc has 91,755 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Metropolitan Life Insurance holds 38,490 shares. Dupont has invested 0.01% in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company invested 0.01% in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Bluecrest Mgmt stated it has 12,200 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 90,357 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corp reported 50,915 shares. New York-based Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0% in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 82,976 shares. Victory Incorporated holds 28,969 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Com (Trc) has 0.01% invested in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) for 10,400 shares. Frontier Cap Management Ltd Liability Company has 6.80 million shares for 0.43% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 10.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.2 per share. WAIR’s profit will be $21.94 million for 12.33 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.35% negative EPS growth.