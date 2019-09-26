Penobscot Investment Management Company Has Upped Holding in Heico (HEI) by $506,730 as Stock Price Rose; Expeditors Intl Wash (EXPD) Holder Ameriprise Financial Has Boosted Its Position

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc increased its stake in Heico Corp (HEI) by 25.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc bought 3,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.47% . The institutional investor held 18,982 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.54M, up from 15,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Heico Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $127.56. About 126,038 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) has risen 85.42% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HEI News: 29/05/2018 – HEICO 2Q EPS 55C, EST. 52C; 29/05/2018 – HEICO CORP – ANTICIPATE 2018 CONSOLIDATED OPERATING MARGIN TO APPROXIMATE 21%; 29/05/2018 – Heico 2Q EPS 55c; 17/04/2018 – Dukane Seacom Is Part of HEICO’s Electronic Technologies Group; 29/05/2018 – HEICO – ESTIMATE CONSOLIDATED FISCAL 2018 YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH IN NET INCOME TO BE 33% – 35%; 15/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Announces Regular Quarterly Conference Call; 17/04/2018 – Heico Expects Acquisition to Be Accretive to Earnings Within a Year Following Purchase; 17/04/2018 HEICO Corporation Subsidiary Acquires Flight Critical Aerospace Electronics Product Line; 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – UNIT ACQUIRED 100% OF BUSINESS AND ASSETS OF EMERGENCY LOCATOR TRANSMITTER BEACON PRODUCT LINE OF INSTRUMAR LIMITED IN ALL CASH DEAL; 19/04/2018 – DJ HEICO Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HEI.A)

Ameriprise Financial Inc increased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (EXPD) by 9.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc bought 170,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 1.94 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $146.81M, up from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.44B market cap company. It closed at $72.87 lastly. It is down 2.20% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q EPS 76c; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV/SHR TO 45C FROM 42C, EST. 45C; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC EXPD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q REV. $1.9B, EST. $1.71B; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Effective Tax Rate 31.1%; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors Reports First Quarter 2018 EPS of $0.76; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – QTRLY NET REVENUES $635.8 MLN VS $527.6 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold EXPD shares while 180 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 150.78 million shares or 1.40% less from 152.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 5,087 were reported by Synovus Fincl Corporation. Suntrust Banks invested in 64,208 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Dorsey Whitney Co Lc owns 3,140 shares. 1,645 are owned by Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma. Tortoise Investment Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Raymond James Associate holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 312,861 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.07% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) or 16,488 shares. 30 were accumulated by Winch Advisory Ltd. Quantitative Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.06% stake. State Of Wisconsin Board invested in 0.03% or 162,468 shares. State Street invested 0.05% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 2.01M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Gideon Cap Advsr has 0.07% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Welch Forbes Ltd Llc reported 263,911 shares stake. Charles Schwab Invest reported 1.12 million shares.

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $223.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc by 20,996 shares to 248,991 shares, valued at $15.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 2.77M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.43M shares, and cut its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust (NYSE:HPT).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $298,300 activity.

