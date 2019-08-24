Penobscot Investment Management Company Has Upped Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $910,971 as Market Value Declined; Capital Investment Advisors Holding in Molson Coors Brewing Clb (TAP) Increased as Stock Declined

Capital Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Clb (TAP) by 74.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc bought 10,323 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 24,249 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45 million, up from 13,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Clb for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $50.07. About 1.55 million shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company June Investor Events; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Molson Coors, Cuts Spirit Aero; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Sally Beauty, Exits Molson Coors; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 1Q UNDERLYING EPS 48C, EST. 77C; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Preliminary View of Its Long-Term Effective Tax Rate (after 2018) Is in the Range of 20%-24%; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 2018 TARGETS UNCHANGED; 02/05/2018 – US beer buzzkill sends Molson Coors to 4-year low; 14/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS BREWING CO TAP.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $72

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 27.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc bought 2,391 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 11,178 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26M, up from 8,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $356.01. About 11.34M shares traded or 156.85% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine explodes on Southwest flight; 11/04/2018 – BOEING INVESTED IN REACTION ENGINES’ $37.3M FUNDING ROUND; 20/03/2018 – BOEING: BOEING, SKYUP AIRLINES FINALIZE ORDER FIVE 737 MAX; 03/04/2018 – Air Lease Orders Eight More Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes; 13/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce to Work With Boeing and Affected Airlines to Minimize Disruption; 28/03/2018 – Greece’s Aegean Picks Airbus Over Boeing for $3.5 Billion Order; 25/04/2018 – Airbus confirms plans to raise A320 output to 63 a month; 01/05/2018 – KLX Agrees to Sell Its Aerospace Solutions Group Business to Boeing for $63/Share; 08/03/2018 – Embraer Earnings Shrink as Boeing’s Takeover Talks Drag On; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CITES STRONG CARGO MARKET FOR 767 PRODUCTION BOOST

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc, which manages about $361.63M and $472.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,079 shares to 94,000 shares, valued at $7.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb (NYSE:CB) by 2,398 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,639 shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited holds 10,937 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Greenbrier Prtn Ltd Liability Co owns 0.68% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 10,000 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur owns 11,202 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Barbara Oil holds 5.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 22,500 shares. 5,541 are owned by Confluence Wealth Mngmt Ltd. Wealth Architects Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Fairfield Bush & has 855 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Nuwave Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Acg Wealth stated it has 39,328 shares or 2.01% of all its holdings. Huntington Bancshares reported 51,785 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 8,983 shares. Steinberg Glob Asset Mngmt reported 7,604 shares. Moreover, Royal State Bank Of Canada has 0.22% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1.36 million shares. Whalerock Point Ptnrs Limited Liability invested 1.8% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lincoln Natl Corporation invested in 0.13% or 8,461 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold TAP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 157.87 million shares or 1.54% less from 160.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks has 0.01% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Bancshares Of The West stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 0.02% or 287,002 shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0% or 6,445 shares in its portfolio. Horan Cap Advsrs Ltd, Ohio-based fund reported 300 shares. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Australia invested in 0.02% or 43,884 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And, Virginia-based fund reported 18,002 shares. Interocean Cap Limited Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 208,810 shares. Peddock Cap Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Financial Corporation has invested 0% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Whittier Trust Comm Of Nevada stated it has 1,503 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.03% or 36,508 shares. Washington Tru Bank & Trust accumulated 1,594 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has 0.14% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 268,706 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Llc has 63,298 shares.

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,791 shares to 92,111 shares, valued at $10.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) by 9,751 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,244 shares, and cut its stake in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM).