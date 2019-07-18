Penobscot Investment Management Company Has Upped American Tower (AMT) Position by $834,295 as Stock Value Rose; Kennedy Capital Management Boosted Stake in Intest (INTT) as Market Valuation Declined

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc increased its stake in American Tower (AMT) by 65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc bought 4,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,750 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 6,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in American Tower for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $207.73. About 326,884 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Intest Corporation (INTT) by 40.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 50,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 174,976 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 million, up from 124,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intest Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.63 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.0329 during the last trading session, reaching $4.6029. About 230 shares traded. inTEST Corporation (NYSEMKT:INTT) has declined 22.32% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.75% the S&P500. Some Historical INTT News: 03/05/2018 – InTEST Sees 2Q EPS 20c-EPS 24c; 03/05/2018 – InTEST Sees 2Q Adj EPS 22c-Adj EPS 26c; 08/03/2018 – inTEST 4Q Rev $19.4M; 08/03/2018 – INTEST CORP QTRLY NET REV $19.4 MLN VS $10.3 MLN; 03/05/2018 – InTEST 1Q Adj EPS 22c; 08/03/2018 – InTEST Sees 1Q EPS 14c-EPS 18c; 03/05/2018 – inTEST 1Q Rev $18.9M; 20/04/2018 – DJ inTEST Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTT); 08/03/2018 – INTEST CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.31; 03/05/2018 – inTEST 1Q EPS 4c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.72 million activity. $8.45 million worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) was sold by Bartlett Thomas A on Friday, January 18. Shares for $1.19M were sold by DOLAN RAYMOND P on Tuesday, January 22.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc, which manages about $361.63 million and $472.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 3,805 shares to 87,318 shares, valued at $7.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 8,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,018 shares, and cut its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold INTT shares while 13 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 5.24 million shares or 1.15% less from 5.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

