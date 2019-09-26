Penobscot Investment Management Company Has Trimmed Us Bancorp (USB) Holding by $340,340; Stock Price Rose; Foothills Asset Management LTD Lifted Its Apple (AAPL) Stake by $2.72 Million; Share Value Rose

Foothills Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 94.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foothills Asset Management Ltd bought 13,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 28,387 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.62M, up from 14,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $993.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $219.89. About 498,797 shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/03/2018 – Spotify sees revenue growth easing as gears up for listing; 07/03/2018 – Digi Music News: After Acquiring Beats for $3 Billion, Apple Decides to Develop Its Own Pair of Headphones; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW EXITED AAPL, WP, ABBV, DNB, CCE IN 1Q: 13F; 09/04/2018 – ian bremmer: BREAKING: Apple announces new emoji for Bolton’s first day as National Security Advisor.(Mustache should be big; 11/05/2018 – Apple made more profit in three months than Amazon has generated during its lifetime:; 27/04/2018 – $AAPL new weekly lows; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those of Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 20/05/2018 – Google takes aim at Apple and Spotify with paid-for music streaming service; 23/04/2018 – EU Opens In-Depth Probe Into Apple’s Purchase of Shazam

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 10.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc sold 6,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 54,473 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.85M, down from 61,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $55.71. About 39,999 shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500.

