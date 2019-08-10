Penobscot Investment Management Company Has Trimmed Cvs Health (CVS) Position by $772,740; As Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Stock Value Rose, Beaconlight Capital Has Lifted Stake

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 22.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc sold 14,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 50,215 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71 million, down from 64,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $59.29. About 6.52 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Beaconlight Capital Llc increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB) by 262.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc bought 271,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.58% . The hedge fund held 375,144 shares of the multi-sector company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.62M, up from 103,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Dolby Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $59.14. About 257,915 shares traded. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) has risen 7.24% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DLB News: 19/04/2018 – DOLBY & DISNEY REPORT EXTENDED THEATRICAL PACT; 19/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC DLB.N – FORMED A GLOBAL, STRATEGIC INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY PARTNERSHIP WITH GUANGDONG OPPO MOBILE TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP; 19/03/2018 – Dolby Laboratories and OPPO Form Strategic Intellectual Property Partnership; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Sees FY Rev $1.165B-$1.185B; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Sees 3Q Adj EPS 78c-Adj EPS 84c; 22/03/2018 – Dolby Laboratories and Hunan Broadcasting System lnked a Strategic Partnership in China; 07/03/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Receives the Frost & Sullivan 2018 Customer Value Leadership Award; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 19/04/2018 – Dolby and Disney Announce Extended Theatrical Collaboration; 17/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories and Jinyi Partner to Extend Spectacular Dolby Experiences to More Moviegoers in China

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of stock or 9,600 shares. BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of stock. LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $233,080 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Payden And Rygel holds 1.01% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 257,000 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 16,796 shares. Quinn Opportunity Ltd Com owns 1.72% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 233,350 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 49,708 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. The New York-based Jefferies Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.13% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Tower Research Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) invested in 0.06% or 17,459 shares. Moreover, Northeast Investment Mgmt has 1.25% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Pzena Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.21% or 718,884 shares. The Alabama-based Cornerstone Advsr Inc has invested 0.18% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Miles Cap reported 7,519 shares. Rampart Inv Mngmt Com Limited Liability Com owns 0.1% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 15,719 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited reported 3.49M shares. Benin Mgmt Corp holds 0.24% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 10,244 shares. Ohio-based Lifeplan Grp has invested 0.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cohen & Steers Inc invested 0.02% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc, which manages about $361.63 million and $472.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3,437 shares to 16,507 shares, valued at $1.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,857 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold DLB shares while 65 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 54.78 million shares or 1.03% less from 55.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Brinker Capital owns 36,269 shares. Cap Ww Investors holds 0.01% or 800,000 shares in its portfolio. Fort LP has invested 0.1% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Schroder Invest Grp holds 1.07M shares. Menta Capital Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.55% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). The Texas-based Bbt Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.88% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Stephens Incorporated Ar owns 16,996 shares. Timucuan Asset Management Fl holds 5.33% or 1.27M shares in its portfolio. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 30,041 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Alps Advsr has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Amalgamated Financial Bank stated it has 11,920 shares. Rice Hall James And Ltd Liability holds 0.07% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) or 36,591 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag reported 0.02% stake. Northern Tru Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) for 331,983 shares.

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27M and $352.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 83,758 shares to 208,070 shares, valued at $16.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Olin Corp (Call) (NYSE:OLN) by 617,430 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 316,000 shares, and cut its stake in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN).