Penobscot Investment Management Company Has Trimmed 3M Co Com (MMM) Stake By $694,768; Hhr Asset Management Has Decreased By $23.79 Million Its Carmax (KMX) Stake

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc decreased 3M Co Com (MMM) stake by 12.31% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc sold 4,016 shares as 3M Co Com (MMM)’s stock declined 6.10%. The Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc holds 28,601 shares with $4.96M value, down from 32,617 last quarter. 3M Co Com now has $91.68B valuation. The stock decreased 3.06% or $5.03 during the last trading session, reaching $159.37. About 1.46M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 08/05/2018 – 3M Annual Meeting Highlights 2017 Achievements; 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- ACE (TM) BRAND, DELUXE ANKLE BRACE, 207736, UPC 0 51131 20387 7; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS BID-TO-COVER 5.59 VS 6.15 AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED THE 12 DIRECTOR NOMINEES TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 15/03/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.20% by End-2Q vs 2.05% Prior (Survey); 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic Al Software Platform; 16/05/2018 – WYNN DIRECTOR: SPECIAL COMMITTEE REVIEWED 3M DOCUMENTS; 09/04/2018 – REG-Interim Report 3M:2018; 19/04/2018 – TRYG TRYG.CO – NOTES WILL BE ISSUED ON 26 APRIL 2018 WITH A VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF 3M STIBOR + 2.50% PER ANNUM

Hhr Asset Management Llc decreased Carmax Inc (KMX) stake by 28.86% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hhr Asset Management Llc sold 276,640 shares as Carmax Inc (KMX)’s stock rose 12.01%. The Hhr Asset Management Llc holds 681,814 shares with $59.20M value, down from 958,454 last quarter. Carmax Inc now has $14.79 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $89.34. About 911,796 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q REV. $4.08B, EST. $4.18B; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2015-3 and 2017-3; 12/04/2018 – Fitch to Rate CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; Issues Presale; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX INC -; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 13-16 Stores in Fiscal 2020; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – ESTIMATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL INCREASE TO APPROXIMATELY $340 MLN IN FISCAL 2019; 29/03/2018 Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2016-3 and 2017-2

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Should Investors Jump on 3M Stock’s Big Price Drop? – The Motley Fool” on September 15, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Where’d the boss go to school? Check the alma maters of some of Minnesota’s top CEOs – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” published on September 30, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “DivvyCloud moves HQ ahead of major expansion – Washington Business Journal” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3M Stock Presents a Good Value at the Current Price – Investorplace.com” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MMM, GNLN, TWOU and TME – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $176,260 was made by PAGE GREGORY R on Thursday, May 9.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc increased Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) stake by 3,810 shares to 18,982 valued at $2.54 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Accenture Plc Cl A (NYSE:ACN) stake by 2,060 shares and now owns 28,040 shares. General Mills (NYSE:GIS) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. 3M has $19400 highest and $14000 lowest target. $177.63’s average target is 11.46% above currents $159.37 stock price. 3M had 13 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, September 27. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, May 24 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 27 by Bank of America. As per Friday, April 26, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, April 3. The firm has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, August 6. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, July 29. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Credit Suisse. UBS maintained the shares of MMM in report on Friday, July 12 with “Neutral” rating.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 15.56 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.44% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). The New York-based Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc has invested 0.14% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Shelter Mutual Insur owns 1.37% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 27,640 shares. Cincinnati Insur Company invested in 2.42% or 521,700 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 43,630 shares. Fayerweather Charles owns 11,436 shares. Moreover, Crawford Inv Counsel Inc has 0.88% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 179,978 shares. 160,391 are owned by Bank. Nebraska-based Lincoln Cap Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.13% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Fiera Cap accumulated 2.40M shares. Aristotle Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 9,984 shares. Portland Glob Advsrs Lc, a Maine-based fund reported 8,538 shares. Adell Harriman Carpenter invested 0% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Mad River Investors reported 1,670 shares. Doliver Advsrs LP reported 2,000 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings.

Hhr Asset Management Llc increased Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) stake by 60,330 shares to 262,365 valued at $24.83M in 2019Q2. It also upped Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) stake by 149,760 shares and now owns 394,173 shares. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 41 investors sold KMX shares while 187 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 148.14 million shares or 5.96% less from 157.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 100 were reported by Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Grp Llc. 280,649 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement System. Stifel Financial holds 0.02% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) or 88,189 shares. Johnson Gru reported 225 shares. Df Dent Co holds 2.4% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 1.52M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings stated it has 630,510 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Gamble Jones Counsel reported 3,800 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Fincl Prtnrs has 9,055 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Hutchinson Ca has 3.67% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). 53,109 are owned by Svcs Automobile Association. Columbus Circle Invsts reported 0.16% stake. Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 21 shares in its portfolio. 14,379 are held by Umb National Bank & Trust N A Mo. Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 52,407 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd holds 25,962 shares.