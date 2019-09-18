Penobscot Investment Management Company Has Trimmed 3M Co Com (MMM) Holding; Shorts at MOTORS LIQUIDATION COMPANY GUC TR UNITS (MTLQU) Lowered By 86.67%

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc decreased 3M Co Com (MMM) stake by 12.31% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc sold 4,016 shares as 3M Co Com (MMM)’s stock declined 6.10%. The Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc holds 28,601 shares with $4.96M value, down from 32,617 last quarter. 3M Co Com now has $96.06B valuation. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $166.98. About 29,290 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 04/04/2018 – C3 IOT ANNOUNCED MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH 3M TO PROVIDE C3 IOT Al AND IOT SOFTWARE PLATFORM TO SUPPORT 3M’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION; 15/05/2018 – 3M Co Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 30/05/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Event; 04/04/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointment; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice Pres, Finance; 29/03/2018 – Poland 3M Wibor at 1.72% by End-2Q18 vs 1.73% Prior (Survey); 03/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Scotch Thermal Laminators Recalled by 3M Due to Burn Hazard; 16/05/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Adds More 3M Materials to Its Database; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.50; 15/03/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.20% by End-2Q vs 2.05% Prior (Survey)

MOTORS LIQUIDATION COMPANY GUC TR UNITS (OTCMKTS:MTLQU) had a decrease of 86.67% in short interest. MTLQU’s SI was 200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 86.67% from 1,500 shares previously. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.18. About 2,514 shares traded. Motors Liquidation Company GUC Trust (OTCMKTS:MTLQU) has 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Motors Liquidation Company GUC Trust engages in implementing the plan and distributing the GUC Trust's distributable assets. The company has market cap of $324.29 million. It holds, administers, and directs the distribution of various assets pursuant to the terms and conditions of the amended and restated Motors Liquidation Company GUC Trust Agreement, dated as of July 30, 2015; and pursuant to the second amended Joint Chapter 11 Plan , dated March 18, 2011, of Motors Liquidation Company and its debtor affiliates for the benefit of holders of allowed general unsecured claims against the debtors. It currently has negative earnings. Wilmington Trust Company serves as trustee and trust administrator of Motors Liquidation Company GUC Trust.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mngmt Ltd holds 0.05% or 59,005 shares. Fosun International Ltd reported 0.03% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0.29% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.27% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Perkins Coie Com invested 2.33% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 11,899 are owned by Pettyjohn Wood & White Incorporated. First Commonwealth Financial Pa has invested 0.19% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Douglass Winthrop Lc reported 28,982 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Management Limited Liability, New Jersey-based fund reported 9,913 shares. Mercer Advisers has invested 0.93% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has 782,335 shares. Schafer Cullen Capital Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 590,654 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The has 532,342 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Bessemer Secs Ltd Liability Com reported 3,700 shares. Cls Investments Llc owns 0.01% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,164 shares.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.31 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. 3M has $199 highest and $14000 lowest target. $178.13’s average target is 6.68% above currents $166.98 stock price. 3M had 14 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, June 27 by Bank of America. As per Friday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $188 target in Monday, March 25 report. As per Tuesday, July 9, the company rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, April 26. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $19400 target in Friday, July 26 report. JP Morgan maintained the shares of MMM in report on Tuesday, August 6 with “Underweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $17700 target in Monday, July 29 report. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, May 24. On Wednesday, April 3 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Underweight”.