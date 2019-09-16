Penobscot Investment Management Company Has Lowered Stake in 3M Co Com (MMM) by $694,768; Kimberly Clark (KMB) Share Value Rose While Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Has Trimmed Holding by $1.16 Million

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 3.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab sold 8,729 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 279,305 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.23M, down from 288,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $128.76. About 1.09M shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Kimberly-Clark to $19.4M From $350M; 12/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK INVESTING EST. $100M IN ALABAMA FACILITY; 16/04/2018 – USW Calls on Wisconsin Senate to Vote on Kimberly-Clark Plan; 12/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Announces Strategic Investment in its Mobile, Alabama Mill; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – KIM UNDERHILL, PRESIDENT OF KIMBERLY-CLARK PROFESSIONAL, HAS BEEN NAMED GROUP PRESIDENT KIMBERLY-CLARK NORTH AMERICA; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SATISFIED WITH CURRENT LEVERAGE LEVEL; 16/04/2018 – Sierra Nevada Brewing Company Taps Kimberly-Clark Professional to Recycle Used Gloves at its California and North Carolina Facilities; 01/05/2018 – U by Kotex® addresses need for period products, serves as founding sponsor of Alliance for Period Supplies; 30/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co Com (MMM) by 12.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc sold 4,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 28,601 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.96M, down from 32,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in 3M Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $169.12. About 1.34M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018; 03/04/2018 – EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE EUFI.PA – LAB FRONTIER EMPLOYS 40 STAFF AND GENERATED REVENUES CLOSE TO EUR 3M IN 2017; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q 2018 CAPEX $304M; 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF TWELVE NOMINEES TO BOARD FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 09/04/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 20/03/2018 – MN House of Reps: Bipartisan bill would use 3M settlement dollars to test private wells; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman CEO; Inge Thulin will become chairman of board; 08/03/2018 – Minnesota AG: Summary of 3M Settlement; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – DURING THE QUARTER, CO RECORDED AN EXPENSE OF $217 MILLION, OR $0.36 PER SHARE, RELATED TO THE TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 45 investors sold KMB shares while 405 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 238.43 million shares or 0.27% less from 239.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Annex Advisory Services Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.07% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 3,544 shares. Moreover, Stonebridge Capital Advisors Ltd Co has 0.12% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Financial Counselors holds 82,409 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Utd Capital Fincl Advisers Llc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 145,912 shares. Retirement Of Alabama has 349,234 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Knott David M stated it has 6,000 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt invested in 0.52% or 282,010 shares. Edmp invested 0.49% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Stillwater Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 15,068 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Stephens Ar owns 122,611 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. 457,237 are owned by State Teachers Retirement. Dt Prtnrs Ltd Liability owns 43,124 shares. The Alabama-based Warren Averett Asset Ltd Com has invested 0.09% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Stifel Corp holds 0.33% or 949,270 shares in its portfolio. First Personal Financial Serv has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB).

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.00 million for 17.98 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC) by 39,095 shares to 250,799 shares, valued at $24.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (NYSE:PEG) by 14,845 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.09 million shares, and has risen its stake in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Inspirion Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.53% or 7,105 shares. Intll Grp has 0.17% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreno Evelyn V has invested 0.12% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.43% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 276,316 shares. Cs Mckee Lp stated it has 59,650 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. Elm Advsrs reported 3,600 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance Co owns 10,260 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. First Fincl Bank accumulated 10,512 shares. Hudock Gp Ltd Liability Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 638 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Group Inc Ltd Liability Company reported 0.64% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Wisconsin Cap Mgmt Lc holds 1,250 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Orleans Capital Management La reported 0.3% stake. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 1.41 million shares. Azimuth Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 48,001 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Mcrae Mngmt reported 1,400 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.