Penobscot Investment Management Company Has Lowered Its Mcdonalds (MCD) Position by $502,740; Valuation Rose; Usca Ria Has Increased Qualcomm (QCOM) Position

Usca Ria Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 10.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc bought 16,404 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 176,855 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.09 million, up from 160,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $76.66. About 7.16 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – CO RECENTLY SET SELLING PRICE CAP FOR A HANDSET AT $400 FOR ALL LICENSEES – CEO, CONF CALL; 13/04/2018 – The HP Envy X2 is among the first new Windows 10 laptops to run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processor; 14/05/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO HAVE RESUMED REVIEW OF QUALCOMM’S NXP DEAL; 14/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD – HAS WITHDRAWN ITS SLATE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR NOMINEES FOR QUALCOMM’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDER; 15/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Jacobs seeking funds to buyout the chipmaker -FT; 11/03/2018 – Hot Hardware: Intel Reportedly Eyes Broadcom Purchase If Hostile Qualcomm Bid Is Successful; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight Plus, inside Facebook’s massive bet on an AR future; inside Reddit and the conservative Meredith Corporation; and the Museum of Failure is a hit; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 23, 2018; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be Held March 23; 12/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: BREAKING: Trump issues order to block Broadcom’s takeover of Qualcomm

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 17.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc sold 2,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,185 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31 million, down from 14,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $161.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $211.24. About 1.72 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 08/05/2018 – McDonald’s® Restaurants of the Greater Philadelphia Region Announce Addition of Made-to-Order, Fresh Beef Quarter Pounder Burgers To Local Menus; 18/04/2018 – McDonald’s Problems in India Grow With Tax Beef; 14/03/2018 – WELBILT INC – FIELDS HAS SERVED AS PRESIDENT OF MCDONALD’S USA, LLC, SUBSIDIARY OF MCDONALD’S CORP; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks’ mobile order push meets resistance from ritual seekers; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits XL Group; 24/05/2018 – McDonald’s Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s and other major chains deemphasized deals in recent years, choosing instead to invest in food quality improvements to bolster competitiveness with more upscale brands; 07/03/2018 – Wendy’s brings the beef, rips into McDonald’s over its fresh beef Quarter Pounders; 17/03/2018 – Josh Eidelson: Exclusive: Trump’s NLRB general counsel is racing to railroad workers to agree to settlement in time to avert; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s to Partner With Franchisees and Suppliers to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 36%

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 3.02% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.99 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.57B for 25.76 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.19% EPS growth.

