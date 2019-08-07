Penobscot Investment Management Company Has Lifted Walt Disney Company (DIS) Holding; 7 Bullish Analysts Covering Air Canada (TSE:AC)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc increased Walt Disney Company (DIS) stake by 9.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc acquired 4,146 shares as Walt Disney Company (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc holds 48,074 shares with $5.34 million value, up from 43,928 last quarter. Walt Disney Company now has $242.89 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.96% or $7.04 during the last trading session, reaching $134.83. About 26.54 million shares traded or 199.76% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Media Networks Rev $6.14B; 30/05/2018 – U.S. TV’s Barr blames sleep aid Ambien for racist tweet; 27/04/2018 – Netflix Could Soon Pass Disney in Market Value — Barrons.com; 14/03/2018 – Disney, Universal Studios and Other Local Companies Support MusicHelpsHeal.org and the Students from Puerto Rico/Virgin Islands; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – DISNEY-BRANDED DTC STREAMING SERVICE TO BE EXCLUSIVE HOME FOR SUBSCRIPTION VIDEO-ON-DEMAND VIEWING; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – KEVIN MAYER NAMED CHAIRMAN OF DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 02/05/2018 – Unwrapping New Details! Toy Story Land Coming June 30 To Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Inviting Guests To Play Big With Woody, Bu; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return; 29/03/2018 – MLB STREAMING ARM SUED BY FORMER EXECUTIVE OVER DISNEY SALE; 26/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney operator girds for 1% dent to net profit

Among 7 analysts covering Air Canada Vote & VV (TSE:AC), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Air Canada Vote & VV had 8 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Air Canada (TSE:AC) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Sunday, March 3. Cowen & Co maintained Air Canada (TSE:AC) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $39 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 15 by IBC. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by Macquarie Research. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, February 15 with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained Air Canada (TSE:AC) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Scotia Capital. The stock of Air Canada (TSE:AC) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Scotia Capital. See Air Canada (TSE:AC) latest ratings:

13/03/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Buy New Target: $45 Maintain

03/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $45 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $43 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $43 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Buy New Target: $39 Maintain

19/02/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $42 Maintain

15/02/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Buy New Target: $46 Maintain

15/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $45 Maintain

Air Canada provides the U.S. transbonder and international airline services. The company has market cap of $11.77 billion. The firm offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Express brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transbonder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers. It has a 10.37 P/E ratio. It also provides air cargo services on domestic and the U.S. transborder routes, as well as on international routes between Canada and other markets in Europe, Asia, South America, and Australia.

More important recent Air Canada (TSE:AC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Air Canada (TSE:AC)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Imagine Holding Air Canada (TSE:AC) Shares While The Price Zoomed 302% Higher – Yahoo Finance”, Streetinsider.com published: “UATP Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results – StreetInsider.com” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Air Canada (TSE:AC) was released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “TDK Announces Rugged UL 810-Approved AC Filter Capacitors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $43.46. About 1.33 million shares traded or 20.59% up from the average. Air Canada (TSE:AC) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AC News: 26/03/2018 – HIGHPOINT RESOURCES SEES 2019 PRODUCTION SALES VOLUMES OF 18-20 MMBOE WITH ASSOCIATED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $575 MLN TO $625 MLN; 02/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED CAPITAL GROUP INC – BOARD AUTHORIZED CO TO EXPLORE STRATEGIC OPTIONS FOR ITS INSTITUTIONAL RESEARCH SERVICES BUSINESS; 02/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED CAPITAL GROUP EXPLORING OPTIONS FOR INSTITUTIONAL; 02/04/2018 – Associated Capital Group Exploring Options for Its Institutional Research Services; 02/04/2018 – Associated Cap Group Exploring Options for Its Institutional Research Services; 23/04/2018 – Gabelli Investment Partners International LLC announces the IPO of a SPAC, the Gabelli Value for Italy S.p.A; 19/04/2018 – DJ Associated Capital Group Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AC); 08/05/2018 – Associated Capital Group 1Q Loss/Shr 95c; 11/05/2018 – Sei Investment Management Corp. Exits Associated Capital; 12/03/2018 RPM to Webcast Presentation at Gabelli & Co. 9th Annual Specialty Chemicals Conference

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Disney’s Stock Falls After Q3 Earnings, Sales Miss – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Walt Disney Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Disney’s Upcoming Film Schedule Is Good News For Investors – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc decreased Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) stake by 2,660 shares to 12,185 valued at $2.31M in 2019Q1. It also reduced United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) stake by 5,635 shares and now owns 43,182 shares. Chubb (NYSE:CB) was reduced too.