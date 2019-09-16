Penobscot Investment Management Company Has Increased Thermo Fisher Scient (TMO) Stake By $655,148; Motley Fool Asset Management Cut By $1.59 Million Its Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Position

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc decreased Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) stake by 16.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc sold 30,000 shares as Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH)’s stock rose 5.44%. The Motley Fool Asset Management Llc holds 154,929 shares with $8.32 million value, down from 184,929 last quarter. Texas Roadhouse Inc now has $3.80B valuation. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $54.59. About 76,740 shares traded. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) has declined 16.43% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TXRH News: 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE 1Q ADJ EPS 76C; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q EPS 76c; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees Positive Comparable Restaurant Sales Growth for 201; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees 2017 Total Capital Expenditures $165 M to $175 M; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q Net $54.5M; 19/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $56; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Comparable Restaurant Sales at Company Restaurants for First 4 Weeks in 2Q Rose About 8.5% Vs. Prior Yr; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE SEES FY CAPEX $165.0M TO $175.0M; 18/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Names Tonya Robinson Chief Fincl Officer; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees About 30 Company Restaurant Openings in 2018

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc increased Thermo Fisher Scient (TMO) stake by 52.81% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc acquired 2,236 shares as Thermo Fisher Scient (TMO)’s stock rose 0.43%. The Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc holds 6,470 shares with $1.90 million value, up from 4,234 last quarter. Thermo Fisher Scient now has $117.78 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.13% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $294.09. About 140,144 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 15/05/2018 – Omega Adds Thermo Fisher, Exits Zynga, Cuts Shire: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Named IndustryWeek Best Plants Award Winner 2017; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Net $579M; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific 1Q Profit Increases; Lifts Guidance; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO PACT INCL VALIDATATION OF THERMO’S ONCOMINE; 05/04/2018 – University of Pittsburgh and Thermo Fisher Scientific Establish Pharmacogenomics Center of Excellence; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Revenue $23.42B-$23.72B; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Sees FY Adj EPS $10.80-Adj EPS $10.96; 23/05/2018 – TMO ON TRACK TO EXCEED $80M TOTAL SYNERGY TARGET BY 2019:SLIDES; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Oncomine Childhood Cancer Research Assay and Establishes International Childhood Oncology Net

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold TMO shares while 429 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 338.08 million shares or 0.28% more from 337.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Consulta Ltd accumulated 60,000 shares or 1.55% of the stock. Brown Advisory stated it has 1.84% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Wafra invested in 1.01% or 102,020 shares. Wills Financial Group Incorporated reported 0.18% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Cranbrook Wealth Limited Com has invested 0% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 0.41% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 534,585 shares. Sound Shore Mngmt Incorporated Ct has invested 2.24% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Washington State Bank invested 1.47% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System reported 23,482 shares. Eqis Cap Management has invested 0.25% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Smith Salley Assocs has invested 1.55% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Btim accumulated 1,033 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa owns 457,227 shares. 60 were accumulated by Fincl Architects. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership reported 600,540 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Thermo Fisher has $32100 highest and $288 lowest target. $307’s average target is 4.39% above currents $294.09 stock price. Thermo Fisher had 13 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Needham maintained Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) rating on Thursday, July 25. Needham has “Buy” rating and $32100 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Robert W. Baird. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by BTIG Research on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) rating on Friday, March 22. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $300 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 23 by UBS. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 18. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 16 by Needham. Argus Research maintained Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) rating on Wednesday, May 1. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $31000 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold TXRH shares while 82 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 59.73 million shares or 3.65% less from 61.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 38,817 are owned by Metropolitan Life Insur New York. Parametric Limited Liability Corp stated it has 98,614 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 32,183 shares stake. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). 148,985 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Insurance The. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Suntrust Banks reported 46,232 shares stake. Landscape Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 72,953 shares stake. Moreover, Keybank Natl Association Oh has 0% invested in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) for 15,575 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Llc accumulated 1.03 million shares. Ghp Investment reported 0.29% stake. Tortoise Inv Management Limited Co accumulated 519 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Art Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 350,345 shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al invested in 0.02% or 26,000 shares. Renaissance Ltd holds 0.02% or 414,172 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $992,439 activity. Another trade for 18,900 shares valued at $992,439 was made by ZARLEY JAMES R on Wednesday, May 1.

Among 2 analysts covering Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Texas Roadhouse has $70 highest and $6100 lowest target. $64.33’s average target is 17.84% above currents $54.59 stock price. Texas Roadhouse had 12 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, July 30 with “Neutral”. Stephens upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $70 target in Wednesday, March 20 report.

