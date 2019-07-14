Penobscot Investment Management Company Has Increased Stake in Walt Disney Company (DIS) by $460,206; Ambac Finl Group (AMBC) Shareholder Ejf Capital Has Cut Its Stake as Stock Declined

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 9.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc bought 4,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,074 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34M, up from 43,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $144.88. About 8.51 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Sets Record Wit $641 Million Weekend Debut; 25/04/2018 – PRESIDENT OF WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERING BOB WEIS SAYS IN SHANGHAI; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER: FOX SEARCHLIGHT TO CONTINUE AFTER MERGER; 29/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AAPL, CM, DIS, QCOM, TSLA, SBUX & more; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Finally, a well-adjusted Disney child star; 11/03/2018 – New York Post: Human remains found in yard of Disney worker missing since 2015; 14/03/2018 – BREAKING: Walt Disney Co; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – Takeover Panel; 09/03/2018 – Fifty-two percent of shareholders voted against Disney’s compensation plan for Iger and other executives, the company said at its annual shareholder meeting in Houston; 23/05/2018 – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 bln offer for Fox

Ejf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (AMBC) by 1.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc sold 29,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.89% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.06 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.38M, down from 2.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Ambac Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $800.25 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $17.58. About 153,337 shares traded. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) has declined 9.06% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBC News: 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q EPS $6.70; 15/05/2018 – Tci Fund Management Exits Position in Ambac Financial; 30/05/2018 – Ambac: Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance Didn’t Approve Surplus Note Interest Payment Due on June 7, 2018

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc, which manages about $361.63 million and $472.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,079 shares to 94,000 shares, valued at $7.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Msci Eafe (EFA) by 5,845 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,145 shares, and cut its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity. On Tuesday, January 15 BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold $4,737 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 42 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pittenger Anderson reported 88,273 shares. Diversified Tru stated it has 0.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Prudential Plc holds 0.45% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.18M shares. Northstar Ltd Llc accumulated 0.04% or 2,000 shares. Friess Associate Limited Co holds 140,715 shares or 1.15% of its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Company owns 0.88% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 201,785 shares. Cacti Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 7.31% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 818,803 shares. 49,949 are owned by Argent Trust. Dumont & Blake Advisors holds 7,404 shares. Valley National Advisers Inc invested in 42,650 shares or 1.36% of the stock. Lederer And Inv Counsel Ca stated it has 22,375 shares or 2.31% of all its holdings. 1.20M are owned by Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio. Smith Salley And Associates accumulated 1.22% or 68,021 shares. Sky Invest Gru Limited Com owns 7,753 shares. Richard C Young Com has 56,898 shares for 1.21% of their portfolio.

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64B and $837.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Peapack (NASDAQ:PGC) by 27,672 shares to 43,864 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SASR) by 44,053 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,068 shares, and has risen its stake in Business First Bancshares In.