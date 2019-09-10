Penobscot Investment Management Company Has Increased Northern Trust (NTRS) Position; American Software, Inc. (AMSWA) Covered By 1 Bulls

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc increased Northern Trust Corp (NTRS) stake by 28.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc acquired 3,630 shares as Northern Trust Corp (NTRS)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc holds 16,245 shares with $1.47M value, up from 12,615 last quarter. Northern Trust Corp now has $19.93B valuation. The stock increased 1.69% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $94.72. About 1.22M shares traded or 0.60% up from the average. Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) has declined 10.92% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRS News: 13/04/2018 – ‘Not a Market for Trading,’ Northern Trust CIO Says (Video); 19/03/2018 – Northern Trust’s Susan Snyder Elected to ACTEC Board and Executive Committee; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Global Growth HLS Adds Northern Trust; 21/04/2018 – DJ Northern Trust Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTRS); 12/04/2018 – Northern Trust Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS IT IS OVERWEIGHT ON US BANKS; 16/05/2018 – Northern Trust Promotes Leslie Tipping to Lead Oil, Gas & Mineral Management Team; 26/04/2018 – Northern Trust to Utilize Direct Clearing for Canadian Derivatives; 20/03/2018 – Northern Trust’s Foundation & Institutional Advisors Practice Strengthens Team in Southeast; 30/04/2018 – Northern Trust Wealth Management Announces Texas Leadership Succession

Among 2 analysts covering American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. American Software has $1700 highest and $13 lowest target. $15’s average target is -0.53% below currents $15.08 stock price. American Software had 7 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, August 29, the company rating was upgraded by B. Riley & Co. FBR Capital maintained American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) on Tuesday, June 25 with “Hold” rating. See American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) latest ratings:

29/08/2019 Broker: B. Riley & Co Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $13.0000 New Target: $17.0000 Upgrade

25/06/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $13 Maintain

31/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

19/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

11/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

15/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: William Blair Rating: Outperform Initiates Coverage On

The stock increased 0.60% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15.08. About 89,517 shares traded or 17.72% up from the average. American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) has declined 9.20% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.20% the S&P500. Some Historical AMSWA News: 17/04/2018 – Logility University Offers Education and Certification Courses to Accelerate Supply Chain Optimization and Retail Planning Excellence; 08/03/2018 – Logility Sponsors BRP’s Annual Merchandise Planning Survey; 08/03/2018 – Demand Management President Bill Harrison Honored as a 2018 “Provider Pro to Know”; 15/03/2018 – Demand Management President Bill Harrison Named to the 2018 Food Logistics Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain; 20/03/2018 – Logility Named a Consumer Goods Technology 2018 Readers’ Choice Recipient for the Eighteenth Consecutive Year; 15/05/2018 – Brightstar and Logility Highlight the Impact of Sales & Operations Planning for the Fast-Paced Mobile Device Market at ASCI 2018; 18/04/2018 – Demand Management Recipient of the Consumer Goods Technology 2018 Readers’ Choice Award; 10/05/2018 – Demand Solutions Receives Coveted Recognition from lnbound Logistics Magazine; 19/04/2018 – Logility Honored as a 2018 Inbound Logistics Top 100 Logistics IT Provider for the 21st Consecutive Year; 08/03/2018 – Demand Management President Bill Harrison Honored as a 2018 “Provider Pro to Know”

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold American Software, Inc. shares while 29 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 23.75 million shares or 0.48% more from 23.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Gru has 101,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) or 5,986 shares. Renaissance Ltd Company has 2.04M shares. American Century Companies stated it has 14,399 shares. Ameritas Prns has 0% invested in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). New York-based Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). Charles Schwab Inv Management reported 0% of its portfolio in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). Blackrock Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) for 1.99M shares. Invsts Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv invested in 158,895 shares or 1.33% of the stock. Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) for 512,046 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability accumulated 9,060 shares. Sei Invests reported 0% in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And reported 306,670 shares. Guggenheim Cap Llc reported 18,083 shares stake. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 253,257 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

More notable recent American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “American Software (AMSWA) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “B. Riley leaves AMSWA sidelines – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 28, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “American Software Reports Preliminary First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020 Results – Business Wire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Logility Customers Sensient Colors and Tillamook County Creamery Association to Lead Sessions at CSCMP EDGE 2019 Conference – Business Wire” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

American Software, Inc. develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. The company has market cap of $500.82 million. It operates in three divisions: Supply Chain Management , Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), and Information Technology (IT) Consulting. It has a 71.47 P/E ratio. The SCM segment provides supply chain management solutions, including sales and activities planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

More notable recent Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.8% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 07, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Northern Trust Makes Strategic Appointments in Global Transition Management Business – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Northern Trust closes purchase of Belvedere Advisors – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – KBE, NYCB, FHN, NTRS – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Northern Trust’s 5-Year Market Forecast: Stock Returns in 4.5% – 8.9% Range – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Northern Trust has $13100 highest and $8700 lowest target. $106’s average target is 11.91% above currents $94.72 stock price. Northern Trust had 13 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) on Wednesday, August 21 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 5. The stock of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 25. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 15. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, June 18. Buckingham Research upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Friday, August 9. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Wednesday, May 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold NTRS shares while 207 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 167.30 million shares or 1.07% less from 169.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Penobscot Mgmt owns 16,245 shares. Japan-based Daiwa Sb Invs has invested 1.52% in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). 7,200 were accumulated by Pitcairn Company. First Advsr Lp reported 520,929 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv invested 0.01% in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Oakbrook Ltd Liability Corp invested in 21,340 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.17% or 7,514 shares in its portfolio. Fincl Corp owns 416 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Korea Inv holds 0.01% or 30,400 shares in its portfolio. 24,900 are held by Etrade Management Ltd. 99,381 were reported by Asset One Com. Oppenheimer Asset Management accumulated 20,978 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 44,375 were reported by Victory Management Inc. Ohio-based Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 0.05% in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS).