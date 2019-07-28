Penobscot Investment Management Company Has Increased By $582,860 Its Nextera Energy (NEE) Stake; Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Common (MCN) Shorts Increased By 820.97%

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Common (NYSE:MCN) had an increase of 820.97% in short interest. MCN’s SI was 57,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 820.97% from 6,200 shares previously. With 68,000 avg volume, 1 days are for Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Common (NYSE:MCN)’s short sellers to cover MCN’s short positions. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.58. About 44,451 shares traded. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) has declined 10.71% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.14% the S&P500.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc increased Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) stake by 4.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc acquired 3,020 shares as Nextera Energy Inc (NEE)’s stock rose 6.57%. The Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc holds 63,777 shares with $12.33 million value, up from 60,757 last quarter. Nextera Energy Inc now has $100.21 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $209.17. About 1.08 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms NextEra’s ‘A-‘ IDR Following Florida Assets Acquisition Announcement; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA SEEING FALLING TAX-EQUITY PRICING DESPITE TAX REFORM; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – AN AFFILIATE OF CO TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ALL FACILITIES INCLUDED IN DEAL UNDER A 10-YEAR SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH CPPIB; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q Net $4.4B; 09/03/2018 – NextEra’s Florida Utility Adds Battery Storage to Solar Farm; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Selling Six Wind, Solar Projects to Canada Pension Plan; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO RAISE 2020 AND 2021 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTATIONS BY $0.15 & $0.20, RESPECTIVELY; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest solar-plus-storage system; 07/05/2018 – NextEra Energy named one of America’s Best Employers for third consecutive year

Among 5 analysts covering NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NextEra Energy had 19 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, March 20. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, February 12. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $217 target in Monday, February 25 report. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Motco has 0.02% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 1,131 shares. 31,012 were accumulated by Endurance Wealth Mngmt. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board stated it has 254,586 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Baldwin Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.23% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Polygon Mngmt Limited reported 15,200 shares. Dillon & Associates Inc has 0.35% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 5,532 shares. Logan Cap Mgmt holds 20,571 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Canandaigua Bank And Tru Co stated it has 23,780 shares. Schaller Inv invested 0.36% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). First Merchants has 0.43% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Bb&T Lc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 115,249 shares. Bourgeon Capital Mgmt Lc accumulated 1,180 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Regions Financial holds 1.27% or 568,892 shares in its portfolio. First Natl has 1.52% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 78,553 shares. Benedict Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.51% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc. The company has market cap of $137.83 million. It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

