Penobscot Investment Management Company Has Decreased Its Holding in Us Bancorp (USB) by $340,340; Pittenger & Anderson Has Trimmed Us Bancorp Del (USB) Holding by $746,772; Shares Rose

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 10.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc sold 6,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 54,473 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.85 million, down from 61,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $55.81. About 3.35M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 14.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold 14,361 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 86,646 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.54M, down from 101,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $55.81. About 3.35 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500.

More news for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “U.S. bank acquires Talech for an undisclosed sum – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “U.S. Bancorp declares $0.42 dividend – Seeking Alpha” and published on September 17, 2019 is yet another important article.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold USB shares while 431 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 348 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 1.36% more from 1.15 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Peoples Fincl reported 0.64% stake. B Riley Wealth holds 27,545 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.22% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Boston Advsrs Limited Liability Com owns 23,491 shares. Tokio Marine Asset owns 5,551 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.3% or 46,008 shares in its portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser reported 1.50 million shares stake. Pub Sector Pension Board has invested 0.08% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). West Oak Cap Ltd Company stated it has 46,112 shares or 1.44% of all its holdings. Wright Investors Service stated it has 0.73% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). National Bank Of America De accumulated 17.22M shares. Of Toledo Na Oh stated it has 10,072 shares. Spears Abacus Advsr Lc has invested 0.06% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). 20.48M are owned by Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Strategic Advsrs Ltd Liability has 22,504 shares.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 374 shares to 9,375 shares, valued at $10.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 8,127 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,669 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO).

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.76 billion for 12.46 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.75% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold USB shares while 431 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 348 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 1.36% more from 1.15 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

