Penobscot Investment Management Company Has Cut Its United Technologies (UTX) Stake as Market Valuation Rose; As Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Stock Price Rose, Tt International Has Boosted Its Holding

Tt International increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 869.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International bought 102,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 114,027 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.22M, up from 11,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $114.95. About 437,022 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 14.95% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 06/03/2018 – Times of India: HDFC Bank, Citi switch corp lending heads; 19/03/2018 – BARINGS, HDFC FINAL BIDDERS FOR CAN FIN HOMES: ECONOMIC TIMES; 04/04/2018 – MPS LTD MPSL.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2 PCT TO 3.39 PCT; 09/04/2018 – HDFC: REVISION IN RETAIL PRIME LENDING RATE; 18/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC STANDARD LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD HDFS.NS – MARCH QTR PAT 3.47 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 2.47 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 30/04/2018 – HDFC APPROVES RAISING UP TO INR850B VIA DEBENTURES; 30/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS ADDITIONALLY PROVIDED INR800M TO CONTINGENCIES A/C; 15/03/2018 – HDFC BANK COMPLETED ISSUE OF INR23B 2025 BONDS AT 8.10%; 06/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Confirmation Pursuant To Reg 57(2) Of Sebi (Lodr) Regulations, 2015; 19/03/2018 – HDFC AMC SEEKS PLACEMENT BEFORE FILING RED HERRING PROSPECTUS

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc sold 5,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,182 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57M, down from 48,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $135.74. About 1.44M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE; 05/04/2018 – JetBlue Selects Pratt & Whitney Geared Turbofan™ Engines to Power 45 Additional Airbus A320neo Family Aircraft; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY OTIS NEW EQUIPMENT ORDERS WERE DOWN 4 PERCENT ORGANICALLY VERSUS PRIOR YEAR; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS IS IN RECEIPT OF A CORRESPONDENCE FROM THIRD POINT IN WHICH IT EXPRESSES ITS VIEWS ON THE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO STRUCTURE; 31/05/2018 – Bryant Heating & Cooling Systems and USO of Indiana Honor Local Military at Third Annual Event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway; 14/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ALSO PRICED OFFERING OF EUR 750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2020; 10/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – GRAND PRAIRIE, TX BASED PRODUCT SUPPORT BUSINESS EXTENDED AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY FOR ENGINE LINE REPLACEABLE UNIT REPAIRS; 08/05/2018 – Otis Launches “Otis ONE” IoT Service Solution for the World’s Largest Elevator Service Network; 04/04/2018 – Powered by Pratt & Whitney, Widerøe Celebrates Delivery of First Embraer E190-E2 Aircraft; 22/05/2018 – A United Technologies Digital Team Scales in Brooklyn

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. Another trade for 862 shares valued at $104,916 was made by Bailey Robert J. on Tuesday, February 5. 9,620 shares were sold by Dumais Michael R, worth $1.15 million.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc, which manages about $361.63 million and $472.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3,437 shares to 16,507 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4,146 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,074 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vigilant Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.21% or 11,498 shares in its portfolio. Buckhead Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 2,089 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 1,766 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Company, Netherlands-based fund reported 91,415 shares. Peddock Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 4,414 shares stake. Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 7,327 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Co holds 0.01% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability owns 0% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 390 shares. 105,916 are owned by Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Com. 92,456 are owned by Sterling Capital Mngmt Lc. Stratos Wealth stated it has 0.2% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Wealthquest Corp holds 0.08% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 1,580 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 0% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 157,878 shares. Accredited Investors holds 0.04% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 1,724 shares. 46,185 are held by American Incorporated (D B A Uas Asset Management).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 16.88 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Tt International, which manages about $8.38 billion and $948.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dxc Technology Co by 22,591 shares to 99,006 shares, valued at $6.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Loma Negra Corp by 1.98 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.94 million shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).