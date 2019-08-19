Penobscot Investment Management Company Has Cut Its Holding in Bb&T (BBT) by $644,000 as Stock Rose; Micron Technology (MU) Shareholder Yacktman Asset Management LP Upped Its Holding

Yacktman Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 1.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp bought 9,707 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 521,799 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.57 million, up from 512,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.08B market cap company. The stock increased 3.10% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $43.55. About 18.16M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr To Ba1, Outlook Positive; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm profit tops estimates on higher modem chip sales; 22/03/2018 – Micron: Memory Production Will Be Affected By Issue At Production Facility — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy; 25/05/2018 – MU: $MU – China to investigate DRAM manufacturers – ! $MU; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Net $3.31B; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ REV $7.20B TO $7.60B, EST. $7.29B; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Rising, Another Netflix Target Hike, Bully for Micron — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Micron Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 20.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc sold 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 53,980 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.51M, down from 67,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.55. About 8.38M shares traded or 90.31% up from the average. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 08/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $150M; 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary; 22/04/2018 – DJ BB&T Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBT); 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Charge-Offs $145M; 15/03/2018 – BB&T CORP – CHRISTIAN CORTS HAS BEEN NAMED PRESIDENT FOR ITS TENNESSEE REGION; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS EXPECT REGIONS INSURANCE PURCHASE WILL IMPACT THE THIRD QUARTER SHARE BUYBACK-CONF CALL; 24/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 15/03/2018 – BB&T Names Christian Corts President of Tennessee Region

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Micron Technology, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MU) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Time to Take Profits in Cyclical Micron Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Micron Technology Appoints Sharawn Connors as Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “U.S. set to grant another Huawei extension – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/18/2019: MU,IBM,TSM,SAP – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82 billion and $8.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 651,183 shares to 3.29 million shares, valued at $387.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 1.17M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.07 million shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 559,868 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 293,733 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Icm Asset Management Inc Wa holds 4.36% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 137,312 shares. First Republic Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.17% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Pictet North America Advsrs holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 34,872 shares. America First Invest Advisors Limited Liability Co has 0.04% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Palisade Cap Mgmt Ltd Co Nj accumulated 15,000 shares. 42,875 are held by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Syntal Capital Partners Lc accumulated 16,000 shares or 0.3% of the stock. First Personal Services holds 900 shares. Kbc Gp Nv invested in 302,080 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.11% or 323,044 shares. Cwm Ltd stated it has 1,636 shares. Moody Retail Bank Division holds 0.12% or 104,654 shares.

More notable recent BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Should You Buy BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “BB&T Announces Third-Quarter Dividends – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “BB&T shareholders approve merger, ‘Truist’ name – Triad Business Journal” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should BB&T (NYSE:BBT) Be Disappointed With Their 31% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc, which manages about $361.63M and $472.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,060 shares to 111,857 shares, valued at $13.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co Com New (NYSE:RTN) by 2,595 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,290 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, down 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BBT’s profit will be $781.34M for 11.41 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.93% negative EPS growth.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $198,546 activity.