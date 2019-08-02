Penobscot Investment Management Company Has Cut Its Holding in Bb&T (BBT) by $644,000; Connors Investor Services Boosted Its Position in M&T Bank (MTB) by $467,860

Connors Investor Services Inc increased its stake in M&T Bank Corp (MTB) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc bought 2,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.16% . The institutional investor held 67,804 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.65 million, up from 64,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in M&T Bank Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $157.17. About 743,151 shares traded or 2.79% up from the average. M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) has declined 6.49% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MTB News: 21/05/2018 – M&T Bank Corp Elects Kevin J. Pearson to Board of Directors; 03/04/2018 – U.S. top court suggests lower courts reconsider Tribune Co dispute; 24/04/2018 – IEC ELECTRONICS – EFFECTIVE AS OF APRIL 20, CO AND M&T BANK ENTERED INTO FIFTH AMENDMENT TO FIFTH AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT FACILITY AGREEMENT; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Exits M&T, Cuts Qualcomm; 21/05/2018 – M&T at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 21/03/2018 – M&T Bank Increases Prime Lending Rate From 4.50% to 4.75%; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.71%; 30/04/2018 – TOP Ships Inc. Announces Successful Completion of Sea Trials and Delivery Date of M/T Eco Palm Springs; 16/04/2018 – M&T BANK – DURING RECENT QTR, INCREASED RESERVE FOR LITIGATION MATTERS BY $135 MLN TO REFLECT STATUS OF PRE-EXISTING LITIGATION; 16/04/2018 – M&T 1Q EPS $2.23

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 20.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc sold 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 53,980 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.51M, down from 67,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $49.21. About 2.87M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Adj EPS 97c; 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP SAYS CO MAY FROM TIME TO TIME OFFER SENIOR MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES G, AND SUBORDINATED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES H – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – BB&T Names Christian Corts President of Tennessee Region; 06/04/2018 – BB&T: Terms Not Disclosed, Transaction Seen Closing 3; 26/04/2018 – BB&T Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 AVERAGE TOTAL LOANS UP 1 PCT TO 3 PCT VS 2017; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Rev $2.81B; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Expense $1.69B

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4,148 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold MTB shares while 160 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 108.00 million shares or 0.89% less from 108.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdg holds 0.08% or 564,642 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) for 239 shares. Comerica Retail Bank holds 47,982 shares. C M Bidwell Assoc Limited holds 0.56% of its portfolio in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) for 3,545 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited has invested 0.18% in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). 92,703 are held by Grandfield & Dodd Lc. Century Cos has 1.08M shares. Asset Mngmt One Company Limited holds 0.05% or 64,085 shares in its portfolio. Welch & Forbes Limited reported 0.01% in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Tiedemann Advsr Lc stated it has 1,952 shares. Dnb Asset As invested 0% of its portfolio in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Kepos Lp has invested 0.13% in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). D E Shaw & Inc holds 479,868 shares. Zacks Management, Illinois-based fund reported 58,252 shares. Grisanti Lc owns 540 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.

Connors Investor Services Inc, which manages about $522.13 million and $734.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 4,495 shares to 242,928 shares, valued at $29.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV) by 119,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,790 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker (NYSE:SYK).

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc, which manages about $361.63 million and $472.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 16,890 shares to 115,397 shares, valued at $4.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,391 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,178 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leavell Inv Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.2% or 39,154 shares in its portfolio. Trust Of Vermont stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd has 0.01% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Miller Howard Investments holds 1.93% or 1.50 million shares in its portfolio. Fort Washington Invest Inc Oh holds 73,291 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt has 0.52% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 51,659 shares. 50,041 are held by Etrade Cap Ltd Liability. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia owns 148,307 shares. West Oak Cap Lc owns 87 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt invested in 3.63M shares or 0.11% of the stock. Korea Inv Corporation stated it has 0.1% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). 524,237 were accumulated by Comm Comml Bank. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 513 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Com, a California-based fund reported 469,072 shares. Td Asset Mgmt owns 491,881 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, down 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BBT’s profit will be $781.26M for 12.06 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.93% negative EPS growth.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $198,546 activity.