Penobscot Investment Management Company Has Cut Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $304,400 as Stock Declined; Mcdaniel Terry & Co Decreased Its Position in Dorchester Minerals LP (DMLP) as Market Valuation Rose

Mcdaniel Terry & Co decreased its stake in Dorchester Minerals Lp (DMLP) by 27.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.91% . The institutional investor held 53,023 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $968,000, down from 73,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Dorchester Minerals Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $606.90M market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $17.5. About 19,248 shares traded. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) has risen 1.08% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DMLP News: 10/04/2018 – DoJ MA: Dorchester Grocery Store Settles Allegations of Food Safety Law Violations; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dorchester Minerals LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DMLP); 03/05/2018 – Dorchester Minerals 1Q EPS 33c; 23/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HOLRAIL LLC – CONSTRUCTION AND OPERATION EXEMPTION – IN ORANGEBURG AND DORCHESTER COUNTIES, S.C; 03/05/2018 – DORCHESTER MINERALS LP QTRLY NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.33; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Dorchester Park CLO DAC Notes Prelim Ratings; 30/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dorchester Minerals, MEDIFAST INC, Sabra Healthcare REIT, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, I; 08/03/2018 Dorchester Minerals, L.P. Announces 2017 Results

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 4.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc sold 3,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 87,318 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.06M, down from 91,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $67.85. About 7.29M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces Greenhouse Gas Reduction Measures; 17/04/2018 – LIBERIA TO PROBE EXXON OIL DEAL AFTER GLOBAL WITNESS REPORT; 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY SAYS HAS BEEN AWARDED A MULTI-MLN DOLLAR CONTRACT BY EXXONMOBIL FOR WORK AT BAYTOWN REFINERY IN TEXAS; 04/05/2018 – Taming Shale Is Just the Latest Exxon Challenge for Sara Ortwein; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY TO RESTART HYDROCRACKER OVER WEEKEND; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Plans to Double Earnings by 2025 With Permian Boost; 27/04/2018 – EXXON PAPUA NEW GUINEA BACK TO NORMAL BY EARLY MAY AFTER QUAKE; 25/05/2018 – Russian pledges continued support for Rosneft-Exxon venture; 27/04/2018 – EXXON HAS 27 OPERATING RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN, 4 IN BAKKEN; 11/04/2018 – Energy Journal: Exxon Seeks New Deals With Qatar

Since May 10, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 insider sales for $837,079 activity. ALLEN H C JR also bought $76,795 worth of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) on Wednesday, August 7. EHRMAN BRADLEY J had bought 5,773 shares worth $109,052 on Friday, May 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.57 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold DMLP shares while 17 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 4.69 million shares or 2.26% less from 4.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lucas Mngmt owns 36,654 shares. Pnc Gp holds 0% or 7,140 shares. 289 were reported by Advisory Networks Ltd. Sandy Spring Retail Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) for 1,200 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 0% in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) or 64,719 shares. Gruss & Co accumulated 25,965 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Northside Cap Mngmt Limited Com reported 24,232 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 59,474 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP). Wells Fargo Company Mn has 0% invested in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP). Raymond James Svcs Advsr reported 14,465 shares. Moreover, Gsa Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership has 0.04% invested in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) for 21,372 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP). Private Wealth Partners Limited Liability Com reported 52,500 shares. Bancorporation Of America De stated it has 156,965 shares.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc, which manages about $361.63 million and $472.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,999 shares to 44,509 shares, valued at $10.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,945 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE).