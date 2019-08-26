Penobscot Investment Management Company Has Cut By $304,400 Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position; Hbk Investments LP Has Lifted By $6.37 Million Its Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stake

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 4.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc sold 3,805 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc holds 87,318 shares with $7.06M value, down from 91,123 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $287.31B valuation. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $67.9. About 3.13M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 11/04/2018 – ExxonMobil announces 84 pct increase in P’nyang re; 17/04/2018 – Colorado Exxon Suit Shows Climate Concerns Not Unique to Coasts; 02/04/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery begins Flexicoker overhaul; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Sinks As It Fails to Promise Buybacks — CERAWeek Market Talk; 17/04/2018 – FoodEnvReportingNet: Sources say Chevron and Exxon Mobil have asked the EPA for a hardship waiver from the ethanol mandate; 28/03/2018 – WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD WPL.AX – ACQUISITION OF EXXONMOBIL’S INTEREST IN SCARBOROUGH GAS FIELD HAS BEEN COMPLETED; 18/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS EXXON MOBIL AMONG COMPANIES IN THE LIST AFFECTED BY HALOGENATED BUTYL RUBBER MOVE; 05/03/2018 EXXON-LED CONSORTIUM XOM.N SUBMITS INTEREST FOR BLOCKS WEST, SOUTHWEST OF CRETE- LICENSING AUTHORITY; 21/03/2018 – Exxon still assessing damage to Papua New Guinea natural gas facilities; 16/05/2018 – EXXON TO IMPORT FUELS VIA TRAIN TO SUPPLY MEXICO OPERATIONS

Hbk Investments LP increased Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) stake by 1600.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hbk Investments LP acquired 132,619 shares as Wells Fargo Co New (WFC)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Hbk Investments LP holds 140,906 shares with $6.81M value, up from 8,287 last quarter. Wells Fargo Co New now has $196.87 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $44.68. About 5.11M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS IT’S ON TRACK TO SAVE $4B A YEAR BY END OF ’19; 14/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING OC.N : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM – TRADER; 07/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway, Wells Fargo, and Tesla are in the spotlight this morning; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S SILVIA: WAGE GROWTH REINFORCES JUNE FED HIKE; 16/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems in $400 Million Credit Pact With Wells Fargo, Other Lenders; 26/04/2018 – Horizon Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 09/03/2018 – MATCH GROUP INC MTCH.O : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $42; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $191M, EST. $729.4M; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – IN DISCUSSIONS WITH CFPB & OCC TO RESOLVE MATTERS ON PAST PRACTICES ON SOME AUTOMOBILE COLLATERAL PROTECTION INSURANCE POLICIES

Hbk Investments LP decreased Cnh Indl N V (NYSE:CNHI) stake by 49,132 shares to 26,200 valued at $267,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VNDA) stake by 64,782 shares and now owns 148,217 shares. Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sit Inv accumulated 0.01% or 6,525 shares. Daiwa Secs Group reported 174,919 shares stake. First Tru holds 83,664 shares. 45,000 were reported by Midas. Brown Advisory Inc stated it has 0.54% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Virginia-based Heritage Wealth Advisors has invested 0% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Natl Pension Serv holds 0.82% or 4.39M shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.5% or 1.07 million shares. First Mercantile Tru holds 29,266 shares. Security State Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia accumulated 5,575 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Sandy Spring Bankshares, a Maryland-based fund reported 33,854 shares. Private Mngmt Gru has 250,879 shares. Ar Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.1% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Insight 2811 Inc invested in 9,257 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Punch Associates Invest holds 11,115 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Among 8 analysts covering Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Wells Fargo & Co has $63 highest and $4600 lowest target. $51.56’s average target is 15.40% above currents $44.68 stock price. Wells Fargo & Co had 23 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, July 17, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 29 to “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15 with “Equal-Weight”. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) on Wednesday, July 17 with “Equal-Weight” rating. On Monday, April 1 the stock rating was downgraded by Wood to “Market Perform”. Buckingham Research downgraded the shares of WFC in report on Monday, April 15 to “Neutral” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $63 target in Monday, April 15 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Tuesday, May 21. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, July 17 by Buckingham Research.

Among 10 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Exxon Mobil has $105 highest and $7300 lowest target. $85’s average target is 25.18% above currents $67.9 stock price. Exxon Mobil had 22 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, July 18. HSBC maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Mizuho. The firm has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, March 7. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Sell” rating and $88 target in Thursday, March 7 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Societe Generale given on Wednesday, March 20. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16. UBS maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Friday, August 23 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Bank of America.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc increased Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) stake by 1,999 shares to 44,509 valued at $10.48 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 2,391 shares and now owns 11,178 shares. Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 6.42M shares. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.41% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cortland Associates Mo holds 11,061 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Boston Advsrs Lc owns 121,373 shares. West Coast Fin Limited Liability Corp invested 1.5% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Ls Advsr Ltd Llc accumulated 0.93% or 185,134 shares. Lockheed Martin Invest Mgmt stated it has 0.66% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Buckingham Asset Limited Liability Com has 0.89% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 87,367 shares. Dumont And Blake Inv Advsrs reported 45,779 shares. John G Ullman And Associates has 397,110 shares for 5.81% of their portfolio. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 50.42M shares. Cheviot Value Mgmt Lc holds 33,673 shares or 1.32% of its portfolio. Thompson Rubinstein Inv Mgmt Or owns 1.76% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 67,744 shares. Putnam Fl Investment Management reported 0.27% stake. Colony Gru reported 90,317 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings.