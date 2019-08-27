Penobscot Investment Management Company Decreased Its Mcdonalds (MCD) Position by $502,740; Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Shareholder Lagoda Investment Management LP Decreased Stake as Share Value Rose

Lagoda Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (SGEN) by 13.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lagoda Investment Management Lp sold 11,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 76,873 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63 million, down from 88,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lagoda Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Seattle Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $74.78. About 488,301 shares traded. Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has risen 8.86% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SGEN News: 26/04/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – ECHELON-2 DATA EXPECTED IN 2018; 20/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Announces FDA Approval of ADCETRIS® (Brentuximab Vedotin) in Combination with Chemotherapy for Adults with; 26/04/2018 – Global Marine Pharmaceuticals Market Dominated by GSK, Jazz Pharma, PharmaMar, and Seattle Genetics – Analysis & Forecasts to 2022 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – SGEN: PHASE 1 STUDY IN RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 20/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Announces FDA Approval of ADCETRIS® (Brentuximab Vedotin) in Combination with Chemotherapy for Adults with Previously Untreated Stage lll or IV Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma; 26/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics And Astellas Receive FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation For Enfortumab Vedotin In Locally Advanced Or Metastatic Urothelial Cancer; 15/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Appoints Dr. Alpna Seth to Bd of Directors; 24/04/2018 – ADC Therapeutics’ PBD-based anti-HER2 antibody drug conjugate terminated due to safety; 17/05/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS APPOINTS ROGER D. DANSEY, M.D., CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 26/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS & ASTELLAS GET BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNATION

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 17.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc sold 2,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 12,185 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31M, down from 14,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $160.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $216.05. About 1.59M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 11/04/2018 – GLORY to Feature Cash Automation Solutions at McDonald’s Worldwide Conference; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: McDonald’s trying to ban plastic straws from UK restaurants; 19/03/2018 – BusinessInsurnce: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: NEW U.S. DOLLAR MENU IS DRIVING AVG CHECK HIGHER; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS WILL STAY IN BBB+ DEBT RATING AREA; 16/03/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-U.S. sanctions encourage McDonald’s to cook up Russian fries; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON PLASTIC STRAW REPORT; 07/03/2018 – McDonald’s is flipping its iconic arches upside down in an unprecedented statement; 30/05/2018 – Canada News Wire: /C O R R E C T I O N from Source — McDonald’s Canada/

Lagoda Investment Management Lp, which manages about $725.00 million and $78.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 2,901 shares to 36,931 shares, valued at $6.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 19,057 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,149 shares, and has risen its stake in Volitionrx Ltd (NYSEMKT:VNRX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold SGEN shares while 75 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 157.61 million shares or 0.69% less from 158.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 192,129 shares. Benjamin F Edwards accumulated 300 shares or 0% of the stock. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 0.01% stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 12,649 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company reported 965,561 shares. Reilly Ltd reported 300 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.18M shares. Jgp Gestao De Recursos Ltda accumulated 0.45% or 16,524 shares. Perkins Coie Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) for 100 shares. M&T Bank Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 18,462 shares. Jefferies Grp Lc owns 34,124 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 0% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 402 shares or 0% of the stock. Advsrs Asset owns 10,437 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc accumulated 477,819 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Analysts await Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.37 EPS, down 37.04% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.24 actual EPS reported by Seattle Genetics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.17% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.65B for 24.33 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc, which manages about $361.63M and $472.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,391 shares to 11,178 shares, valued at $4.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 9,231 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,758 shares, and has risen its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).