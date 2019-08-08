Penobscot Investment Management Company Decreased Its Holding in Mcdonalds (MCD) by $502,740; As Manulife Finl Com (MFC) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Endurance Wealth Management Lifted Its Holding

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 17.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc sold 2,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 12,185 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31M, down from 14,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $166.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $218.51. About 2.19M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 19/03/2018 – Business Insurance: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 12/04/2018 – New York Post: Infected worker may have given McDonald’s customers hepatitis; 19/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 10/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N TO LAUNCH HOME DELIVERY PILOT PROJECT IN SWEDEN, FINLAND IN MAY; IN DENMARK, NORWAY IN H2 2018 – NORDIC GROUP CEO; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Global Comparable Guest Counts Rose 0.8%; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S ACCLERATING REMODELS AFTER U.S. TAX REFORM; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s to Speed Pace of ‘Experience of the Future’ in U.S; 21/03/2018 – McDonald’s sets ambitious targets for cutting greenhouse gas emissions; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Becomes the First Restaurant Company to Set Approved Science Based Target to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions; 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s massive burger change won’t impact the Big Mac – and it reveals the fast-food giant’s biggest challenge

Endurance Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp Com (MFC) by 12.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc bought 42,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The institutional investor held 382,923 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.48 million, up from 340,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Manulife Finl Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.95B market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $16.85. About 1.61M shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 15/05/2018 – MANULIFE US REIT ANNOUNCES 22 FOR 100 OFFER AT $0.865/SECURITY; 23/03/2018 – Manulife’s Frances Donald on a Trade War’s Impact on Business Confidence (Video); 11/04/2018 – MANULIFE REPORTS EMBEDDED VALUE OF $49.2B AT END OF 2017; 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS ANNOUNCES TERMINATION OF OIL SANDS SECTOR FUND; 03/05/2018 – MANULIFE CEO ROY GORI SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 24/04/2018 – Manulife’s Megan Greene Is Not Worried About a 3% U.S. 10-Year Yield (Video); 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS TERMINATES OIL SANDS SECTOR FUND; 27/04/2018 – MANULIFE HOLDINGS BHD MNLF.KL – ANNOUNCES FIRST AND FINAL SINGLE-TIER DIVIDEND OF 8.0 SEN PER SHARE FOR FY END 31 DEC 2017; 07/05/2018 – Manulife Brings Canada’s First Corporate Green Bond Since 2015; 08/03/2018 – Manulife’s Greene Says Expect Inflation to Be Stubbornly Slow (Video)

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 earnings per share, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.70 billion for 24.61 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Of Toledo Na Oh has 1.4% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 28,765 shares. Assetmark reported 5,322 shares stake. Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.56% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). First Bank Tru owns 11,930 shares. Asset Mgmt accumulated 1,553 shares. Principal Fincl Gp Inc holds 0.24% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 1.38M shares. Lvw Advsrs Llc holds 0.87% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 17,129 shares. 120,774 were reported by Meyer Handelman. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 5,500 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.14% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 10,641 shares. Evergreen Capital Limited Liability holds 0.06% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 3,223 shares. Newman Dignan Sheerar Inc reported 6,720 shares stake. Renaissance Techs Limited Co reported 0.17% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Greatmark Investment Incorporated reported 16,056 shares. Moreover, Commercial Bank has 0.42% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc, which manages about $361.63M and $472.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northern Trust Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 3,630 shares to 16,245 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,777 shares, and has risen its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).