Penobscot Investment Management Company Decreased Its Chubb (CB) Holding by $335,720; Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Maintains Stake in Oasis Pete New (OAS)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (OAS) by 16.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp bought 540,604 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.01% . The hedge fund held 3.91M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.61 million, up from 3.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Oasis Pete Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11B market cap company. The stock increased 3.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3.35. About 14.20 million shares traded or 21.22% up from the average. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q Adj EPS 10c; 13/04/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $11; 15/05/2018 – Paulson & Co. Adds Energen, Exits Oasis Petroleum: 13F; 23/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA REPORTED IN ERROR; 22/04/2018 – DJ Oasis Petroleum Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OAS); 21/03/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA $38.2M, EST. $224.4M; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Oasis Petroleum’s Proposed Senior Notes B3

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc decreased its stake in Chubb (CB) by 11.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc sold 2,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.97% . The institutional investor held 17,639 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47 million, down from 20,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Chubb for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $161.03. About 820,931 shares traded. Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) has risen 9.29% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CB News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Insurance Cuts Chubb; 15/03/2018 – Chubb and Oliver Wyman Release Research on Importance of Financial Advisors Addressing Insurance Needs for Holistic Wealth Mana; 03/04/2018 – CHUBB 1Q NET CATASTROPHE LOSS ESTIMATES $380 MILLION; 27/03/2018 – Chubb Limited to Hold its First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Chubb Wins Celent Model Insurer Award for Its New Small Commercial Digital Platform; 24/04/2018 – Chubb 1Q EPS $2.30; 24/04/2018 – CHUBB REPORTS FIRST QUARTER PER SHARE NET INCOME AND CORE OPERATING INCOME OF $2.30 AND $2.34, RESPECTIVELY, INCLUDING CATASTROPHE LOSSES OF $0.64 PER SHARE VERSUS $0; 03/05/2018 – Chubb promotes Andy Macfarlane to Regional Manager of Scotland and the North; 30/03/2018 – Westchester Names Jason Neu Senior Vice President, Professional Risk; 06/04/2018 – Chubb CEO Worried About U.S. Nationalism, Instability in Letter

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $85,500 activity.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69 billion and $2.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilis Energy Inc by 320,349 shares to 254,449 shares, valued at $298,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Energy Svcs Inc by 66,795 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 912,375 shares, and cut its stake in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 35 investors sold OAS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 291.58 million shares or 9.87% more from 265.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 62,575 shares. Mackay Shields Limited has 0.23% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Cambridge Inv Rech has 29,128 shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp Inc (Ca) reported 80,000 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Pnc Services Group Inc Inc holds 0% or 9,790 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd Liability invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Luminus Management Ltd Llc invested in 331,493 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Sei Investments reported 0% stake. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 1.73 million shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 183,532 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Caymus Cap Partners Ltd Partnership stated it has 2.16M shares or 2.9% of all its holdings. Cwm Ltd reported 102,844 shares. Pathstone Family Office Llc holds 0% or 215 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.60 earnings per share, up 7.88% or $0.19 from last year’s $2.41 per share. CB’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 15.48 P/E if the $2.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.60 actual earnings per share reported by Chubb Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc, which manages about $361.63 million and $472.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 8,485 shares to 47,308 shares, valued at $4.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4,146 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,074 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).