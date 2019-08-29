Penobscot Investment Management Company Decreased Its Bb&T (BBT) Position by $644,000 as Stock Rose; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Price Rose, Holder Meyer Handelman Co Has Trimmed Stake by $478,400

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 20.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc sold 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 53,980 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.51M, down from 67,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $47.42. About 2.40 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q-End Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital 12%, Total Capital 14%; 20/03/2018 – BB&T Retirement and Institutional Services receives 32 Best-In-Class Awards; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.44%; 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 06/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – CAPITAL USED IN DEAL WILL IMPACT BB&T’S 2018 COMPREHENSIVE CAPITAL ANALYSIS AND REVIEW; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Income $1.18B; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL – TO SELL ITS REGIONS INSURANCE GROUP INC SUBSIDIARY TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 23/04/2018 – BB&T Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS

Meyer Handelman Co decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co sold 4,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 264,637 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.62 million, down from 269,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $349.23B market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $109.22. About 8.69 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 20/04/2018 – National Bank of Canada, J.P. Morgan Test Blockchain Tech With Debt Issuance; 15/03/2018 – HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC HIK.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1050P FROM 1000P; 09/04/2018 – NORSK HYDRO ASA NHY.OL : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO NKR 53.5 FROM NKR 53; 20/04/2018 – Trade war ‘extremely dangerous’ for global economy: JP Morgan’s Jacob Frenkel; 10/04/2018 – SPIRE INC SR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $61; 19/04/2018 – Adyen, which is currently valued at over $2 billion, is in talks with Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan to be advisers, the source said; 14/05/2018 – AMD Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Sprint President & CFO Michel Combes to Speak May 16 at 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Con; 09/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: SurveyMonkey taps JPMorgan to lead IPO; 11/04/2018 – Barclays hires JPMorgan’s Tim McNulty as its security chief

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Provise Management Grp Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.41% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 29,180 shares. Sol Mgmt holds 0.66% or 23,551 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md stated it has 0.57% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 392,421 were reported by Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited. Payden And Rygel owns 381,287 shares. The Texas-based Scott And Selber has invested 1.93% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Golub Ltd Liability Corp reported 2,185 shares. Logan Management reported 168,089 shares. Kwmg Ltd Liability accumulated 0.04% or 1,512 shares. North Amer Mngmt invested in 4.07% or 241,071 shares. Glovista Invs Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.24% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ami Mngmt holds 66,138 shares. Brandes Lp owns 63,520 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.2% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 8,652 were accumulated by Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa.

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Corp Com (NYSE:GE) by 46,200 shares to 2.25M shares, valued at $22.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 319,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan Chase: Boring Is Good – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan turns to AI for writing – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “‘Grow and win’: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon talks strategy in NC – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Newswire – The AI Eye: JPMorgan (NYSE: $JPM) Announces 5-Year Deal with AI Marketing Firm Persado and Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader in Enterprise BI Platforms – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 11.24 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, down 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BBT’s profit will be $781.33M for 11.62 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.93% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “BB&T Announces Third-Quarter Dividends – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “BB&T shareholders approve merger, ‘Truist’ name – Triad Business Journal” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “BB&T Announces Redemption of Certain Depositary Shares – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “SunTrust, BB&T shareholders approve $66B merger – Baltimore Business Journal” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William & Il owns 52,863 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Goelzer Inv Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.26% or 59,325 shares. Buckhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Ledyard Bank holds 0.16% or 25,720 shares in its portfolio. Sei Investments Co reported 0.07% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Quantum Capital Mgmt holds 25,508 shares. Fdx Advsr owns 72,144 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.1% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Jpmorgan Chase &, a New York-based fund reported 10.40 million shares. Fulton Bancorp Na accumulated 9,345 shares. State Street holds 34.18 million shares. Kornitzer Capital Management Ks has 750,315 shares. Moreover, City has 0.68% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Cape Cod Five Cents Bank & Trust invested 0.66% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Cullinan invested 0.64% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT).