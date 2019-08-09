Penobscot Investment Management Company Decreased Bb&T (BBT) Position; Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) Covered By 3 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 5 analysts covering Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Nabors Industries had 7 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Societe Generale given on Thursday, February 28. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 12 report. Citigroup downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Seaport Global. See Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) latest ratings:

12/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $6.0000 New Target: $5.0000 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Hold New Target: $4 Downgrade

12/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $8 New Target: $6.7 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral New Target: $4 Initiates Coverage On

04/03/2019 Broker: Seaport Global Rating: Buy New Target: $5 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Societe Generale Rating: Buy New Target: $4.2 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Argus Research Rating: Sell Downgrade

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc decreased Bb&T Corp (BBT) stake by 20.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc sold 14,000 shares as Bb&T Corp (BBT)’s stock rose 1.68%. The Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc holds 53,980 shares with $2.51 million value, down from 67,980 last quarter. Bb&T Corp now has $35.97 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $47.24. About 1.42 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 15/03/2018 – BB&T Names Christian Corts President of Tennessee Region; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Charge-Offs $145M; 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE; 06/04/2018 – BB&T: Terms Not Disclosed, Transaction Seen Closing 3; 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Expense $1.69B; 24/04/2018 – BB&T BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 37.5C FROM 33C, EST. 33C; 06/04/2018 – BB&T Insurance Holdings To Acquire Regions Insurance Group; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS EXPECT REGIONS INSURANCE PURCHASE WILL IMPACT THE THIRD QUARTER SHARE BUYBACK-CONF CALL; 29/05/2018 – BB&T Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc increased Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) stake by 1,370 shares to 4,945 valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Northern Trust Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) stake by 3,630 shares and now owns 16,245 shares. American Tower (NYSE:AMT) was raised too.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $198,546 activity. The insider Graney Patrick C III bought 3,890 shares worth $198,546.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alexandria Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Philadelphia Trust has 219,683 shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. M&R Capital Inc has invested 0.02% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Wills Grp Inc owns 13,610 shares. Ironsides Asset Ltd Llc holds 5,861 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0.01% or 452 shares. Investment Services Of America stated it has 244,864 shares or 1.82% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.11% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Pinnacle Prns reported 137,031 shares stake. Ckw Group stated it has 1,000 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Com owns 10,252 shares. State Street stated it has 34.18 million shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership invested 0.09% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). The New York-based Oppenheimer & Incorporated has invested 0.17% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT).

More notable recent BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should BB&T (NYSE:BBT) Be Disappointed With Their 31% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “BB&T Announces Third-Quarter Dividends – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BB&T Q2 rises on loan growth, insurance income – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SunTrust Banks: BB&T Merger Provides Favorable Outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BB&T declares $0.45 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, down 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BBT’s profit will be $776.66M for 11.58 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.93% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering BB\u0026T (NYSE:BBT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. BB\u0026T had 16 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, February 11. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 4 by UBS. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 9. UBS maintained the shares of BBT in report on Wednesday, July 10 with “Neutral” rating. On Monday, April 22 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and rig services. The company has market cap of $820.73 million. The firm offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services; and It provides patented steering systems and rig instrumentation software systems, including ROCKIT directional drilling system that provides data collection services to gas and oil exploration and service companies; REVit control system, a stick slip mitigation system; RIGWATCH software, which monitors a rigÂ’s real-time performance and offers daily reporting for drilling operations; and DRILLSMART software that allows the drilling system to adapt to operating parameters and drilling conditions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides measurement while drilling systems and services; makes and sells top drives, catwalks, wrenches, draw works, and other drilling related equipment; and offers well-site services, such as engineering, transportation and disposal, construction, maintenance, well logging, directional drilling, data collection, and other support services.

More notable recent Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Outlook For Nabors Industries – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Expect Nabors Industries To Turnaround Soon – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “11 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “15 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

The stock decreased 3.00% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.26. About 8.74 million shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 30/05/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Nabors 21.7% Owned by Hedge Funds; 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 08/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9.5; 10/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Pricing of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q OPER REV. $734M, EST. $757.2M; 21/03/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Nabors Industries Sees Gross Proceeds of $521.3M; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 46C