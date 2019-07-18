Penobscot Investment Management Company Cut United Technologies (UTX) Holding by $721,280 as Stock Rose; Kennedy Capital Management Position in Summit Financial Group (SMMF) Cut by $1.71 Million as Share Price Rose

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc sold 5,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,182 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57 million, down from 48,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $130.17. About 979,612 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – United Tech’s sales rise 10.3 percent; 03/05/2018 – Otis Finalizes Contract for Major Willis Tower Modernization Project; 18/05/2018 – UTC Climate, Controls & Security Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Taylor Co; 08/03/2018 – United Technologies Doesn’t Need to Lose Weight — Heard on the Street; 08/03/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Supports India Aviation Skill Development with Newly Certified GTF Engine Courses at Hyderabad Training Center; 02/05/2018 – Ontic Signs First Product License with UTC Aerospace Systems’ Goodrich Control Systems; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Still Sees 2018 Organic Sales Growth 4%-6%; 08/04/2018 – SAUDI’S BAHRI – CONFIRMS THAT OIL TANKER ABQAIQ WAS TARGETED ON APRIL 03, AT 09:16 UTC IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS SOUTH WEST OF PORT OF AL HUDAYDAH IN YEMEN IS ONE OF ITS VESSELS; 16/05/2018 – Otis Helps Shape San Francisco’s Skyline with Oceanwide Win; 18/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks Lawmakers to Require FCC, FERC Meetings

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Summit Financial Group Inc (SMMF) by 51.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 65,597 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,241 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, down from 127,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Summit Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $330.74 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $26.1. About 790 shares traded. Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) has risen 0.20% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Deere, Dunkinâ€™, Fortinet, Occidental, Splunk, Spotify, UTC and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Nervous Market Treads Water Ahead of 2nd Quarter Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Defense Secretary narrows recusal from Raytheon decisions – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Remember Your History When It Comes to United Technologies Stock – Investorplace.com” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “United Technologies Second Quarter Earnings Advisory – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.03 earnings per share, up 3.05% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.97 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.75 billion for 16.03 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.91 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.28% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. Another trade for 9,620 shares valued at $1.15M was made by Dumais Michael R on Wednesday, January 30. Shares for $1.25 million were sold by Amato Elizabeth B.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&R Management Inc, New York-based fund reported 4,015 shares. Sterling Mngmt Ltd Co has 92,456 shares. Logan Capital Mngmt reported 15,939 shares. Cincinnati Financial invested in 0.11% or 21,000 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 5,374 shares. Nomura Asset Company Limited stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Raymond James Advisors invested 0.2% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Private Asset invested 2.03% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Boston Advsrs Limited Company reported 0.26% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 21,511 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Valicenti Advisory Services holds 20,916 shares or 1.29% of its portfolio. Mariner Limited Liability Corporation reported 138,050 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 820,637 shares stake. Sfmg reported 6,955 shares stake. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Lc Oh has invested 0.76% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc, which manages about $361.63M and $472.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,060 shares to 111,857 shares, valued at $13.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower (NYSE:AMT) by 4,235 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold SMMF shares while 16 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 2.99 million shares or 6.06% more from 2.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) for 557 shares. 170,675 are held by State Street. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.03% in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). Metropolitan Life Co Ny reported 0.03% in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). 47,600 are held by Hillsdale Investment Mgmt. Bank & Trust Of Mellon reported 0% of its portfolio in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). Lpl Financial Ltd Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 13,609 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). Zpr Invest Mngmt has invested 0.49% in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). Ameritas Investment Prtn Incorporated has invested 0% in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). Kennedy Cap Management stated it has 0.04% in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). Lsv Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) for 49,190 shares. Pinnacle, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 103,259 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested in 3,978 shares.

Analysts await Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.54 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.51 per share. SMMF’s profit will be $6.84 million for 12.08 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by Summit Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Summit Financial Group, Inc. Announces Sale of Summit Insurance Services – GlobeNewswire” published on May 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Summit Financial Group, Inc. Completes Its Acquisition of Peoples Bankshares, Inc. and Subsidiary, First Peoples Bank – GlobeNewswire” on January 02, 2019. More interesting news about Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “Should Value Investors Pick Summit Financial (SMMF) Stock? – Zacks.com” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About AC Immune SA (ACIU) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67 billion and $4.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 4,571 shares to 45,856 shares, valued at $5.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 102,723 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,651 shares, and has risen its stake in Tivo Corp.