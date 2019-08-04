Penobscot Investment Management Company Cut Position in Cvs Health (CVS) as Share Value Declined; Quotient LTD (QTNT) Holder Park West Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $2.62 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Quotient Ltd (QTNT) by 26.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc sold 290,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.00% . The hedge fund held 820,509 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.39M, down from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Quotient Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $745.75M market cap company. The stock increased 3.49% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $11.26. About 444,442 shares traded or 28.95% up from the average. Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) has risen 40.80% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.80% the S&P500. Some Historical QTNT News: 26/03/2018 – QUOTIENT LTD – HEINO VON PRONDZYNSKI, FORMER CEO OF ROCHE DIAGNOSTICS, QUOTIENT’S LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR, HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 17/05/2018 – Quotient Limited Reports Commencement of EU Blood Grouping Field Trial; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Announces Retirement of Paul Cowan, Chmn and CEO; Franz Walt Named as Interim CEO; 18/04/2018 – Quotient Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – QUOTIENT LTD – FRANZ WALT HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS INTERIM CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 15/05/2018 – Sio Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Quotient; 24/04/2018 – Quotient Limited Announces FDA Approval of Seven Blood Bank Reagents, Including Two Market Firsts; 29/05/2018 – Quotient Limited appoints Franz Walt as Chief Executive Officer; 30/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Douglas Emmett, Century Casinos, BlackRock Capital Investment, Quotient Technolo; 21/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation of Indirect Measurement of Respiratory Quotient in Non-cardiac Major Surgery as a Predictor of

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 22.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc sold 14,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 50,215 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71 million, down from 64,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $55.71. About 6.45M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 07/03/2018 – CVS’s $40 Billion-Bond Sale Boosts Banks Underwriting Aetna Deal; 30/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS exec tapped to run White House drug-pricing reform; Walmart in talks to buy Humana; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar [21:34 GMT07 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit for $40M to CVS; 28/03/2018 – FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB SAYS CONSOLIDATION OF PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGERS OPENS DOOR TO MORE “GAMES” BY PHARMA TO BLOCK GENERICS; 07/03/2018 – CVS Health Awarded Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute Excellence Award for ScriptPath™ Prescription Schedule; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Crawford: Citing PBM Concerns, Crawford Urges Review of CVS/Aetna Merger; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Net $998M; 22/05/2018 – Thousands of Patients’ HIV-Positive Status Revealed by CVS – Class Action Lawsuit Filed; 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS taps an Eli Lilly exec to run its PBM; Glaxo pharma chief cuts his budget

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. King Luther Cap Corp reported 83,693 shares. Brown Advisory Ltd invested in 93,580 shares. Wade G W & holds 146,246 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. First Amer National Bank & Trust holds 7,427 shares. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc stated it has 360,518 shares. Rodgers Brothers Incorporated has invested 0.36% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk Corp has 1.10M shares. First Washington Corporation has 0.01% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 400 shares. Aperio holds 537,458 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 653,659 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Advisory has 0.31% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Mitchell Capital Mngmt has 0.18% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 9,190 shares. Chemical Comml Bank holds 0.44% or 72,488 shares. Dorsey & Whitney has 0.07% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Stearns Finance Service Gp holds 0.09% or 8,924 shares.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc, which manages about $361.63 million and $472.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,370 shares to 4,945 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co Com New (NYSE:RTN) by 2,595 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,290 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. 1,900 shares were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO, worth $101,821 on Monday, March 11. The insider BROWN C DAVID II bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800. The insider DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $1.70 EPS, up 0.59% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.69 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.21B for 8.19 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.94% EPS growth.

Analysts await Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) to report earnings on August, 5 before the open. They expect $-0.39 EPS, up 29.09% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.55 per share. After $-0.41 actual EPS reported by Quotient Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold QTNT shares while 12 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 30.45 million shares or 25.66% less from 40.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 73,193 were reported by Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation. 2.84M were reported by Ameriprise Fin. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Knott David M reported 0.61% of its portfolio in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). M&T Commercial Bank Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). 280,000 were reported by Acuta Cap Prtn Llc. Essex Invest Ltd Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 127,840 shares. 108,023 were reported by Bancshares Of America De. Mirae Asset Glob Company Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) for 75,000 shares. Invesco Limited stated it has 0% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Park West Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 820,509 shares. Pnc Finance Svcs Gru reported 205,841 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt Incorporated reported 121,440 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 936,505 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Westfield Management Lp has invested 0% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT).