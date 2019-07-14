Penobscot Investment Management Company Continues to Hold Stake in Costco Wholesale (COST); As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Price Rose, Smith Salley & Associates Raised by $473,480 Its Stake

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 38.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc bought 1,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,945 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, up from 3,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $279.44. About 2.05 million shares traded or 23.09% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. TOTAL COMP SALES UP. 10.5%, EST. UP 8%; 17/05/2018 – lnstacart faces new challenge with Kroger/Ocado tie-up; 10/05/2018 – Costco E-commerce Maintains Momentum In April Sales Results — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – Costco’s Taiwan Comment Leads to Economy-Sized Headache in China; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Same-Store Sales Up 10.9%; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Net $701M; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports April Sales Results; 07/03/2018 – Costco Sees Growth in Same-Store, E-Commerce Sales — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Costco’s IDR at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates bought 266 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,029 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.74M, up from 5,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $990.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/03/2018 – Top VC deals: Amazon backs Ecobee, Tencent bets on a used car marketplace, plus self-driving trucks; 22/05/2018 – Amazon bans customers for returning too many items, according to a report; 02/05/2018 – NICE Cognitive Robotic Automation Platform Expands on Amazon Lex’s Self-Service Capabilities by Transforming Chatbot Requests; 07/05/2018 – Amazon approach to UK grocery chain Waitrose last year failed, sources say; 19/04/2018 – Commvault Expands Data Protection Solutions for Government Customers through the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace; 20/03/2018 – AMAZON VAULTS PAST ALPHABET AS 2ND-MOST VALUABLE PUBLIC COMPANY; 30/03/2018 – Amazon rolled out Connections, a daily Q&A feedback program, company-wide last April; 18/05/2018 – President Trump has reportedly asked the postmaster general to double the shipping rates it charges Amazon and other companies, the Washington Post reports; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA NET SALES $30,725 MLN VS $20,992 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 09/05/2018 – JUST IN: Sears is working with Amazon to deliver and install car tires

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Consumer Sector Update for 06/25/2019: ROKU,AMZN,TRWH,PYX,UN,UL – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Amazon’s To Roll Out $700M Employee Advancement Program – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Retailers Hoping to Copy the Success of Amazon Prime – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Thereâ€™s Finally Some Good Reasons to Be Excited About PLUG Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Says Ocasio-Cortez’s ‘Starvation Wages’ Comment ‘Just Wrong’ – Benzinga” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94M and $621.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWV) by 18,671 shares to 8,220 shares, valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 4,151 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,884 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “U.S. underlying inflation firming; labor market tightening – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “56% of Americans Are Clueless About Their Retirement Income Needs – Nasdaq” published on July 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Always a Bridesmaid? It’s Going to Cost You – Nasdaq” on June 15, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Even After This Yearâ€™s Gains Target Stock Still Is a Good Buy – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Renault-Nissan unsure whether will publish cost-saving figures – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc, which manages about $361.63 million and $472.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,079 shares to 94,000 shares, valued at $7.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Barclays Invest Grad (FLRN) by 18,776 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 855,792 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.