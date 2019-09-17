Penobscot Investment Management Company Boosted Its General Mills (GIS) Position; Dean Investment Associates Increased Its Andersons (ANDE) Stake

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased Andersons Inc (ANDE) stake by 29.87% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Dean Investment Associates Llc acquired 41,010 shares as Andersons Inc (ANDE)’s stock declined 17.46%. The Dean Investment Associates Llc holds 178,285 shares with $4.86 million value, up from 137,275 last quarter. Andersons Inc now has $912.47 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $27.99. About 197,033 shares traded or 11.18% up from the average. The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) has declined 21.78% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ANDE News: 06/03/2018 – ANDERSONS INC – CO, ICM INC FORMED ELEMENT LLC, A JV THAT WILL CONSTRUCT 70 MLN-GALLON-PER-YEAR BIO-REFINERY IN COLWICH, KANSAS; 11/05/2018 – The Andersons, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend for the Third Quarter; 20/04/2018 – DJ Andersons Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANDE); 12/03/2018 – Andersons Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Chmn Anderson Gifts 300 Of Andersons Inc; 06/03/2018 The Andersons, Inc. and ICM Collaborate on New, State-of-the-Art Bio-refinery; 25/05/2018 – Andersons Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – ANDERSONS INC – ANDERSONS EXPECTS INVESTMENT IN PLANT TO BE ACCRETIVE WITHIN ONE YEAR OF START-UP; 07/05/2018 – Andersons 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 02/04/2018 – The Andersons Finalizes Sale of Three Grain Elevators in Tennessee

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc increased General Mills (GIS) stake by 79.73% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc acquired 9,520 shares as General Mills (GIS)’s stock rose 3.51%. The Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc holds 21,461 shares with $861,000 value, up from 11,941 last quarter. General Mills now has $33.21B valuation. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $55.03. About 4.77 million shares traded or 20.85% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 24/04/2018 – BLUE BUFFALO PET/GENERAL MILLS TO BECOME EFFECTIVE TODAY:NASDAQ; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Board of Directors; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – PRICED ITS REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF $6.050 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES IN 8 TRANCHES; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Gross Margin 32.3%; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Continues to Expect Blue Buffalo Deal to Close by May; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.17, REV VIEW $15.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Deal Remains Subject to Other Conditions; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Will Be Incorporated Into General Mills Fincl Results in Fiscal 2019; 21/03/2018 – General Mills CEO ‘disappointed’ With Revenue, Unveils Cost Cuts And Revenue-boosting Measures — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – QTRLY NET SALES FOR GENERAL MILLS’ NORTH AMERICA RETAIL SEGMENT TOTALED $2.52 BLN, UP 1 PERCENT FROM PRIOR YEAR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold GIS shares while 349 reduced holdings.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Can We Make Of General Mills, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:GIS) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “General Mills (GIS) Recalls Five-Pound Bags of Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose Flour – StreetInsider.com” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “General Mills CFO to retire – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Manage To Avoid General Mills’s (NYSE:GIS) 21% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Among 10 analysts covering General Mills (NYSE:GIS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. General Mills has $60 highest and $4800 lowest target. $52.55’s average target is -4.51% below currents $55.03 stock price. General Mills had 19 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) earned “Hold” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, March 21. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold” on Thursday, March 21. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $49 target in Thursday, March 21 report. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by J.P. Morgan. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Wells Fargo. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $53 target in Thursday, March 21 report. Guggenheim maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 21 report.

More notable recent The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 67% – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Daily Dividend Report: M, STLD, EVBN, PPL, ANDE – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “The Andersons, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend for the Fourth Quarter – PRNewswire” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “4 Loyal Payers Announce Quarterly Dividends – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased Northwestern Corp stake by 37,497 shares to 130,973 valued at $9.45M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) stake by 30,570 shares and now owns 153,630 shares. Silgan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLGN) was reduced too.