Pennymac Mtg Inv (PMT) Stake Held by Martingale Asset Management L P; State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increased Its Position in Nrg Energy (NRG) by $25.20 Million as Stock Declined

Martingale Asset Management LP increased its stake in Pennymac Mtg Inv (PMT) by 25.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP bought 58,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 285,023 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90M, up from 226,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Pennymac Mtg Inv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $22.07. About 866,756 shares traded. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) has risen 13.79% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.36% the S&P500. Some Historical PMT News: 03/05/2018 – PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OF $20.24 AT MARCH 31, 2018, UP FROM $20.13 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 08/03/2018 PennyMac Selects Nordis Technologies as Its Print/Mail Partner; 22/04/2018 – DJ PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PMT); 30/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Catalyst Biosciences, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trus; 23/04/2018 – PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST-PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF SECURED TERM NOTES IN TOTAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $450 MLN TO BE ISSUED BY INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Pennymac’s Assessments As Primary Servicer Of Prime Loans And Special Servicer; 23/04/2018 – PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Issuance of Term Notes Secured by Fannie Mae MSRs and ESS; 23/04/2018 – PennyMac Announces Pricing of Private Offering of $450 Million in Secured Term Notes to Be Issued by PMT ISSUER TRUST; 03/05/2018 – PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $75.7 MLN, DOWN 19 PERCENT FROM PRIOR QUARTER; 28/03/2018 – PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought 600,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.50 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.72 million, up from 900,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.62B market cap company. It closed at $35.99 lastly. It is down 3.48% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 21/05/2018 – NRG Energy Expects to Grant Initial Purchasers 30-Day Option to Buy Up to Additional $75M of Notes; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY SAYS YOUNG, SILVERSTEIN, SMITHERMAN TO RETIRE; 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – TRANSACTION WILL REDUCE INTEREST RATE MARGIN ON TERM LOAN BY 50 BASIS POINTS TO LIBOR +175 BASIS POINTS; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: NRG ENERGY $1.87B TLB REPRICING, LENDER CALL MARCH 9; 27/03/2018 – NRG ACQUISITION OF XOOM EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN 2Q; 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N -RETIRING DIRECTORS ARE WALT YOUNG, EVAN SILVERSTEIN AND BARRY SMITHERMAN; 21/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – NOTES OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO BE LEVERAGE NEUTRAL; 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – EXPECTS INTEREST SAVINGS OVER REMAINING LIFE OF LOAN TO TOTAL APPROXIMATELY $47 MLN; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy Backs FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $2.8B-$3B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui holds 1.29M shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd holds 0.17% or 4.49 million shares. Md Sass Invsts Svcs owns 4.56% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 673,071 shares. First Manhattan Com, New York-based fund reported 55 shares. Affinity Invest Advisors Limited Liability Co accumulated 5,742 shares. 6,005 are held by Hightower Advsrs Lc. Putnam Invs Limited Company owns 6.71 million shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Pggm Invs owns 0.01% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 36,560 shares. Sector Pension Board invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Co reported 0.01% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested in 293,973 shares. Wellington Gru Llp stated it has 4.97 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Huntington National Bank & Trust owns 18 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 0.36% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) or 592,610 shares. Cibc Ww Markets holds 0.01% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) or 37,211 shares.

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc (NYSE:TR) by 38,493 shares to 56,000 shares, valued at $2.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 39,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.55M shares, and cut its stake in Greif Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.99, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold PMT shares while 32 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 46.74 million shares or 10.55% more from 42.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Management holds 0.05% or 1.38M shares in its portfolio. 772,294 are owned by Geode Capital Management Lc. Piedmont Investment Advsrs reported 16,863 shares. Smithfield Co reported 0% of its portfolio in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT). Art Advisors Lc invested in 18,800 shares. New York-based Sg Americas Limited Company has invested 0.01% in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability owns 38,735 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability holds 0% or 873 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 32,147 shares. First Trust Advisors LP holds 0.02% in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) or 393,181 shares. Moreover, Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) for 26,406 shares. Amer Gru has invested 0% of its portfolio in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) for 3,724 shares. 29,942 are owned by Stratos Wealth Limited. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership accumulated 22,927 shares.

