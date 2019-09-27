PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) and Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) compete with each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 22 0.76 65.43M 2.32 9.51 Lexington Realty Trust 10 8.21 228.50M 1.08 9.16

Table 1 demonstrates PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Lexington Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Lexington Realty Trust has lower revenue and earnings than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Lexington Realty Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 shows PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Lexington Realty Trust’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 297,004,085.34% 0% 0% Lexington Realty Trust 2,220,602,526.72% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s volatility measures that it’s 40.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.6 beta. Lexington Realty Trust on the other hand, has 0.94 beta which makes it 6.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Lexington Realty Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0 0 3 3.00 Lexington Realty Trust 0 1 1 2.50

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 2.91% upside potential and a consensus target price of $23. On the other hand, Lexington Realty Trust’s potential upside is 3.56% and its average target price is $10.75. The data provided earlier shows that Lexington Realty Trust appears more favorable than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 67.6% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares and 92.7% of Lexington Realty Trust shares. 2.1% are PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Lexington Realty Trust has 1.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust -0.09% 0.96% 4.9% 10.09% 14.62% 18.31% Lexington Realty Trust 1.65% 5.9% 9.42% 4.33% 14.37% 20.22%

For the past year PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has weaker performance than Lexington Realty Trust

Summary

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust beats Lexington Realty Trust on 7 of the 12 factors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Correspondent Production and Investment Activities. The Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The Investment Activities segment invests in mortgage-related assets, which include distressed mortgage loans, excess servicing spread, real estate acquired in settlement of loans, real estate held for investment, mortgage servicing rights, small balance commercial real estate mortgage loans, and credit risk transfer agreements. PNMAC Capital Management, LLC acts as the manager of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust was founded in 2009 and is based in Westlake Village, California.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It owns a diversified portfolio of equity and debt investments in single tenant commercial properties. The Lexington Realty Trust was founded in 1986 and is based in New York City.