PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD), both competing one another are REIT – Diversified companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 21 4.71 N/A 2.32 9.51 Gladstone Commercial Corporation 21 6.47 N/A 0.03 664.38

Table 1 demonstrates PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Gladstone Commercial Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Gladstone Commercial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.00% 0.4% 0.1%

Volatility & Risk

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is 40.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.6 beta. Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s 16.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.84 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0 1 4 2.80 Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is $22.2, with potential upside of 2.02%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 67.6% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 57.1% of Gladstone Commercial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.1% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s shares. Competitively, Gladstone Commercial Corporation has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust -0.09% 0.96% 4.9% 10.09% 14.62% 18.31% Gladstone Commercial Corporation -0.14% -0.09% -4.75% 7.43% 9.25% 18.64%

For the past year PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than Gladstone Commercial Corporation.

Summary

Gladstone Commercial Corporation beats on 6 of the 10 factors PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Correspondent Production and Investment Activities. The Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The Investment Activities segment invests in mortgage-related assets, which include distressed mortgage loans, excess servicing spread, real estate acquired in settlement of loans, real estate held for investment, mortgage servicing rights, small balance commercial real estate mortgage loans, and credit risk transfer agreements. PNMAC Capital Management, LLC acts as the manager of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust was founded in 2009 and is based in Westlake Village, California.