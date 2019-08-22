PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)’s Financial Results Comparing With CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) and CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE:CXW) compete with each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 21 4.81 N/A 2.32 9.51 CoreCivic Inc. 20 1.06 N/A 1.44 11.80

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and CoreCivic Inc. CoreCivic Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than CoreCivic Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0.00% 0% 0% CoreCivic Inc. 0.00% 12.1% 4.8%

Risk & Volatility

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s 0.6 beta indicates that its volatility is 40.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. CoreCivic Inc. has a 1.06 beta and it is 6.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and CoreCivic Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0 1 4 2.80 CoreCivic Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has an average price target of $22.2, and a 0.05% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 67.6% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 82.7% of CoreCivic Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.1% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of CoreCivic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust -0.09% 0.96% 4.9% 10.09% 14.62% 18.31% CoreCivic Inc. 3.41% -15.99% -19.69% -13.29% -33.66% -4.82%

For the past year PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has 18.31% stronger performance while CoreCivic Inc. has -4.82% weaker performance.

Summary

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust beats CoreCivic Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Correspondent Production and Investment Activities. The Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The Investment Activities segment invests in mortgage-related assets, which include distressed mortgage loans, excess servicing spread, real estate acquired in settlement of loans, real estate held for investment, mortgage servicing rights, small balance commercial real estate mortgage loans, and credit risk transfer agreements. PNMAC Capital Management, LLC acts as the manager of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust was founded in 2009 and is based in Westlake Village, California.

CoreCivic, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates privatized correctional and detention facilities in the United States. It owns, operates, and manages prisons and other correctional facilities; and provides inmate residential and prisoner transportation services for governmental agencies. The company also offers various rehabilitation and educational programs, including basic education, religious services, life skills and employment training, and substance abuse treatment, as well as food services, work and recreational programs, and healthcare services, such as medical, dental, and mental health services. In addition, it leases its facilities to third-party operators. The company serves federal, state, and local correctional and detention authorities. As of December 31, 2012, the company owned and managed 47 correctional and detention facilities; and managed 20 correctional and detention facilities, which it did not own. CoreCivic, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.