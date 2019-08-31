PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) and Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN), both competing one another are REIT – Diversified companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 21 4.74 N/A 2.32 9.51 Brandywine Realty Trust 15 4.56 N/A 0.50 29.50

In table 1 we can see PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Brandywine Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Brandywine Realty Trust appears to has lower revenue and earnings than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is currently more affordable than Brandywine Realty Trust, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Brandywine Realty Trust 0.00% 7.6% 3.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.6 beta means PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s volatility is 40.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Brandywine Realty Trust has a 0.92 beta which is 8.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Brandywine Realty Trust Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0 1 2 2.67 Brandywine Realty Trust 1 0 1 2.50

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s upside potential currently stands at 2.62% and an $22.33 consensus price target. Competitively Brandywine Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $16.75, with potential upside of 16.72%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Brandywine Realty Trust seems more appealing than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Brandywine Realty Trust are owned by institutional investors at 67.6% and 0% respectively. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s share held by insiders are 2.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Brandywine Realty Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust -0.09% 0.96% 4.9% 10.09% 14.62% 18.31% Brandywine Realty Trust -0.14% 2.36% -3.66% -3.02% -8.27% 14.61%

For the past year PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than Brandywine Realty Trust.

Summary

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust beats Brandywine Realty Trust on 7 of the 11 factors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Correspondent Production and Investment Activities. The Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The Investment Activities segment invests in mortgage-related assets, which include distressed mortgage loans, excess servicing spread, real estate acquired in settlement of loans, real estate held for investment, mortgage servicing rights, small balance commercial real estate mortgage loans, and credit risk transfer agreements. PNMAC Capital Management, LLC acts as the manager of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust was founded in 2009 and is based in Westlake Village, California.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It provides leasing, property management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and other tenant-related services for a portfolio of office, residential, retail and mixed-use properties. Brandywine Realty Trust was founded in 1994 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.